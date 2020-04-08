The number of deaths in Idaho from COVID-19 stood at 18 at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
The number of confirmed cases rose to 1,232 at that time. Cases have been confirmed in 32 of Idaho's 44 counties.
Ada County has the greatest number of confirmed cases -- 447 and 5 deaths. In Blaine County, 428 people have been confirmed with the virus and 5 people have died.
Three deaths have been reported in Canyon County, where there are 121 confirmed cases of the virus. Two deaths were reported in Nez Perce County, which has 18 confirmed cases. And one death occurred in each Twin Falls, Jerome and Cassia counties. Twin Falls County has 55 confirmed cases. Cassia County has 5 confirmed cases. Jerome County has 19 confirmed cases.
The count in Kootenai County stands at 42. Elmore County reports 14 cases with 12 confirmed in Lincoln. Gem County has 8 confirmed cases, Bonneville has 7. Teton and Payette each report 6 cases and Bannock stands at 5.
The count in Jefferson, Gooding and Madison is 4 each.
Three cases have been confirmed in each Bonner, Minidoka and Idaho counties.
Custer County has 2 confirmed cases, as do Fremont, Owyhee, Bingham, Valley, Power and Latah counties.
The remaining counties with confirmed cases each have one case: Adams, Washington, Caribou and Camas
More women than men have tested positive for the virus in Idaho, according to the health department. A total of 629 women, representing 51 percent of the cases, have tested positive, compared to 597 men confirmed with the virus. A total of 12,531 Idahoans have been tested for coronavirus.
Public health officials advise Idahoans who think they need to be tested for the virus to call their health care provider for instructions about the next steps. People who feel ill and suspect coronavirus should not show up unannounced at a health care facility, health officials said.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. The state health department's COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.
Public health district officials remind Idaho residents that it's still cold and flu season and most people don't need to seek medical attention for mild respiratory illnesses, such as a cold. Officials do not recommend testing of people who don't have symptoms of COVID-19 because there are a limited number of test kits available.
Health officials remind people to maintain a distance of 6 feet between people, wash your hands frequently and clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.
Idahoans are under a stay-home order issued by Gov. Brad Little through April 15.