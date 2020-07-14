Custer and Lemhi counties each gained another coronavirus patient in the last week.
Custer County now has 6 confirmed cases and Lemhi has 3, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Meanwhile, 102 Idahoans have now died from the virus as the number of confirmed or probable cases in Idaho grew to 11,402 on Monday night. State officials reported 500 new cases confirmed on July 13. In the last week, another 2,863 cases were confirmed.
Across the state, 129,540 tests have been administered. Cases have been reported in 41 of the state's 44 counties. Only Butte, Clark and Lewis counties report no cases of COVID-19.
The highest death count is now 25 in each Twin Falls and Ada counties. Ada County reports 4,448 cases. Twin Falls County has 853 cases.
Canyon County reports 2,178 cases and 11 deaths. In Kootenai County, 722 cases are confirmed or probable and 1 person has died. In Blaine County, 551 people have been confirmed with the virus and 5 people have died. Cassia County now has 330 confirmed cases and 1 death. Jerome County stands at 314 cases and 5 deaths. There are 227 confirmed cases in Minidoka County. Bonneville County's total is 208 cases and 1 death. Payette County has 191 confirmed cases and 2 deaths. Bannock County has 146 cases and 1 death. Washington County reports 131 cases and 2 deaths. Nez Perce reports 112 cases and 19 deaths.
Elmore County has 103 cases and 2 deaths. In Gooding County, 86 cases and 1 death are confirmed. The count in Owyhee County is 96. Bingham County has 84 cases. Bonner has 75 cases, Madison is at 72 and Gem County reports 68 cases.
The tally in Lincoln County is 43, Latah has 36 and Teton is at 35. Franklin and Jefferson counties each report 32 cases.
In Benewah County, 29 cases have been confirmed, and 26 in Valley County. Power County has 20. Caribou reports 18 cases. Idaho County has 13 cases, Adams is at 12, Fremont at 11 and Boise at 10.
Single-digit counts are shown in Shoshone with 8; Boundary and Oneida each with 7; Clearwater and Custer each with 6, Lemhi with 3, Bear Lake with 2; and Camas with 1.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. The state health department's COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.
Public health officials advise Idahoans who think they need to be tested for the virus to call their health care provider for instructions about the next steps. People who feel ill and suspect coronavirus should not show up unannounced at a health care facility, health officials said.
As people return to public venues and congregate in large groups, the health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people. Several Idaho cities, including Stanley, Hailey, Victor, McCall, Ketchum, Boise, Moscow and Driggs, and Blaine County, have passed laws or city resolutions which require masks be worn in public. Many businesses throughout the state, including The Challis Messenger, require masks be worn inside their buildings.
People are also reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often.