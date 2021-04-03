With vaccination clinics operating Mondays in Challis and Tuesdays in Mackay, an estimated 20 percent of county residents had been fully vaccinated for the coronavirus as of March 29.
According to www.coronavirus.idaho.gov, 30.13 percent of Custer County residents — 1,105 people — have received at least one dose.
As more and more people get vaccinated, Mimi Taylor with Eastern Idaho Public Health said it’s tempting to drop virus safety protocols and return to old practices. However, “we’re not at the point where we can let up,” Taylor said. “We’re nearing the finish line and people want to slow down, but we have to keep going.”
About 90 doses of mostly the Moderna vaccine has been delivered to Challis every week, according to Taylor. Mackay’s been getting between 30 and 40 doses.
Vaccination clinics are scheduled for April and May in Challis and Mackay for people already approved to receive their shots, but Taylor said clinics will continue until satisfactory vaccination levels are reached, likely this summer. At some point, Taylor said getting a COVID-19 vaccine will be as simple as scheduling an appointment for any other shot.
Idaho eligibility standards for vaccines changes Monday, April 5. Gov. Brad Little announced last week all Idahoans 16 and older will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they want one after that date.
To pre-register for a vaccine, go to the state’s COVID-19 website. At the top of the home page is a large tab that offers people a spot in line. Idahoans can also call 208-533-3223 to get on the vaccination list and schedule an appointment, Taylor said.