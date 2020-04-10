The number of deaths in Idaho from COVID-19 reached 25 at 5 p.m. Friday, April 10 according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
The number of confirmed cases rose to 1,396 at that time. Cases have been confirmed in 32 of Idaho's 44 counties.
Ada County has the greatest number of confirmed cases -- 513 and 6 deaths. In Blaine County, 452 people have been confirmed with the virus and 5 people have died. Five deaths were reported in Nez Perce County, which has 19 confirmed cases. Five deaths have been reported in Canyon County, where there are 145 confirmed cases of the virus. Two deaths occurred in Jerome County, which has 28 confirmed cases. And one death occurred in each Twin Falls and Cassia counties. Twin Falls County has 73 confirmed cases. Cassia County has 7 confirmed cases.
The count in Kootenai County stands at 44. Elmore County reports 16 cases with 14 confirmed in Lincoln. Bonneville County now has 11 confirmed cases. Payette has 9 confirmed cases. Gem County has 8 confirmed cases. Teton County has 6.
Madison, Bannock and Gooding counties each report 5 confirmed cases. The total is 4 cases in each Owyhee, Minidoka, Bonner and Jefferson counties.
Three cases have been confirmed in each Latah and Idaho counties. Custer County has 2 confirmed cases, as do Fremont, Bingham, Valley and Power counties.
The remaining counties with confirmed cases each have one case: Adams, Washington, Caribou and Camas.
A total of 13,764 Idahoans have been tested for coronavirus.
Public health officials advise Idahoans who think they need to be tested for the virus to call their health care provider for instructions about the next steps. People who feel ill and suspect coronavirus should not show up unannounced at a health care facility, health officials said.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. The state health department's COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.
Public health district officials remind Idaho residents that it's still cold and flu season and most people don't need to seek medical attention for mild respiratory illnesses, such as a cold. Officials do not recommend testing of people who don't have symptoms of COVID-19 because there are a limited number of test kits available.
Health officials remind people to maintain a distance of 6 feet between people, wash your hands frequently and clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.