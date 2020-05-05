Idaho Department of Health and Welfare employees reported 27 new confirmed or possible cases of the coronavirus as of 5 p.m., May 4, bringing the state total to 2,106.
Ada County has the greatest number of cases -- 710 and 17 deaths. In Blaine County, 498 people have been confirmed with the virus and 5 people have died. Eighteen deaths were reported in Nez Perce County, which has 74 confirmed cases. Eleven deaths were reported in Twin Falls County, which has 208 cases. Seven deaths have been reported in Canyon County, where there are 266 confirmed cases of the virus. Two deaths occurred in Jerome and Elmore counties, which have 57 and 30 confirmed cases, respectively. One death has been reported in each Cassia and Payette counties. Payette County's case count stands at 17 and Cassia County has 13 cases.
The count in Kootenai County stands at 62. Lincoln County has 29 cases. Bonneville County has 28 cases. Gem County has 14 cases. Gooding County reports 13 cases. Madison County climbed to 12 confirmed cases. Minidoka and Bannock counties each have 11 confirmed cases. Teton County has 9 cases and Owyhee has 8.
Jefferson and Latah counties each have 5 cases. The total is 4 cases each in Bonner and Bingham. Three cases have been confirmed in each Adams and Idaho counties. Custer County has 2 confirmed cases, as do Fremont, Valley and Power counties. The remaining counties with confirmed cases each have one case: Lemhi, Washington, Caribou and Camas.
A total of 30,146 Idahoans have been tested for coronavirus.
Public health officials advise Idahoans who think they need to be tested for the virus to call their health care provider for instructions about the next steps. People who feel ill and suspect coronavirus should not show up unannounced at a health care facility, health officials said.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. The state health department's COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.
The governor's reopening plan is now in effect, allowing for a phased-in reopening of Idaho businesses.