A second case of coronavirus was confirmed in Custer County Wednesday.
According to a news release from Eastern Idaho Public Health the person is hospitalized. It's believed the second patient contracted the virus after close contact with another person who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Across Idaho, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased to 673 at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The number of deaths increased to 9.
Two of the deaths occurred in Blaine County which again has the greatest number of confirmed cases -- 256. Three deaths occurred in Ada County, which has 226 reported cases. Cases have been confirmed in 30 of Idaho's 44 counties.
Two deaths were reported in Nez Perce County and one death occurred in each Canyon and Cassia counties.
Canyon County has 68 confirmed cases of the virus. The count in Kootenai County increased to 31.
Other confirmed cases across the Gem State include 17 in Twin Falls County, 14 in Nez Perce County, 5 in Lincoln County, 4 in each Gem, Bannock, Madison and Jerome counties, 3 in each Jefferson, Teton, Payette and Elmore counties, 2 in Custer, Bonneville, Valley and Bingham counites and 1 each in Latah, Lewis, Adams, Camas, Gooding, Fremont, Bonner, Owyhee, Payette, Elmore, Idaho, Cassia and Minidoka counties.
The state counts are based on records submitted to the state by the local public health districts through Idaho’s statewide disease tracking system. The state does not count cases of disease the local public health districts have not yet determined to be confirmed though investigations and submitted to the state. This is standard practice for all communicable diseases and done, in part, to ensure only Idaho residents are included in the count. The state of residence may not be immediately clear, for example, if someone who is a resident of another state becomes sick in Idaho and gets tested in Idaho.
This is a nationwide practice for assigning cases that has been agreed upon by all 50 states and U.S. territories since 2003 to ensure accurate state and national case counts, according to Niki Orbing-Forr, the health department's public information director.
When a disease is diagnosed in an out of state resident, state-level epidemiologists contact the person’s state of residence to ensure they know about the case and collaborate on the investigation since it is possible that people in both states may have been exposed, she said.
Public health officials advise Idahoans who think they need to be tested for the virus to call their health care provider for instructions about the next steps. People who feel ill and suspect coronavirus should not show up unannounced at a health care facility, health officials said.
Public health district officials remind Idaho residents that it's still cold and flu season and most people don't need to seek medical attention for mild respiratory illnesses, such as a cold. Officials do not recommend testing of people who don't have symptoms of COVID-19 because there are a limited number of test kits available.
Health officials remind people to maintain a distance of 6 feet between people, wash your hands frequently and clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.
Idahoans are under a stay-home order issued by Gov. Brad Little through April 15.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered.