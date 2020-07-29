Three more cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the last three days in Lemhi County, pushing the total there to 11 cases. Meanwhile, Custer County remains at 7 confirmed cases.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 173 deaths from the virus at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. The number of confirmed or probable cases in Idaho grew to 19,679. Of that total, 6,472 patients have recovered, 808 are hospitalized, including 236 in intensive care units. Health care workers account for 1,134 of the confirmed cases.
Across the state, 174,343 tests have been administered. Cases have been reported in 41 of the state's 44 counties.
Ada County continues to have the highest death and case counts -- 53, with 7,514 cases. Canyon County has 34 deaths, including 4 deaths in three days, and 4,449 cases. Kootenai County's tally is 1,426 cases and 7 deaths. Twin Falls County reports 1,146 cases and 29 deaths.
Bonneville County continues to surge with 603 cases and 1 death. In Blaine County, 567 people have been confirmed with the virus and 6 people have died.
Cassia County now has 435 confirmed cases and 1 death. Neighbor Minidoka County has 409 cases and 2 deaths. Jerome County stands at 398 cases and 6 deaths. Payette County records 302 cases and 2 deaths. In Bannock County, 290 cases and 2 deaths are reported. The count in Owyhee has grown to 206.
Elmore County has 184 cases -- 34 new cases in 3 days -- and 2 deaths. Washington County has 177 cases and 2 deaths. Bingham is at 164 cases and 2 deaths. Bonner has 141 cases. Gem County stands at 140 cases. Madison's county is 128. Gooding County has 126 cases and 1 death and Nez Perce County has 124 cases and 19 deaths. Jefferson County has 109 cases and 1 death.
Latah County is at 73, Shoshone at 59, Teton at 55, Lincoln at 50, Benewah at 49, Franklin and Valley both at 45 and Fremont at 42.
Power County is at 34 and Boise County is at 34. Boundary has 32, Idaho County is at 27 and Caribou stands at 2s. Adams County has 18 cases and Clearwater County reports 15. Lemhi stands at 11.
Single-digit counts are shown in Oneida County, with 8; Custer County with 7; Bear Lake at 6; and Camas with 1.
Several Idaho cities, including Stanley, Hailey, Victor, McCall, Ketchum, Boise, Moscow and Driggs, along with Blaine, Ada, Teton, Bonneville and Kootenai counties, have passed laws or city resolutions which require masks be worn in public if physical distancing can't be maintained. More than 46 percent of Idahoans live in a city or county where masks are mandated.
Many businesses throughout the state including Best Western hotels, Walmart, Costco, Target, CVS, Apple, Best Buy, Starbucks and Kroger stores, and The Challis Messenger and its sister Adams Publishing Group newspapers, require masks be worn inside their buildings.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. Emails may be sent to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov.
The state health department's COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.
The health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people. It suggests not attending large gatherings. People are reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds.