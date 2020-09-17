After a giant jump between Sept. 11 and 15, the number of active coronavirus cases reported in Custer County at the end of the day Thursday, Sept. 17 had dropped to 2.
Custer County remains in the moderate risk category for transmission of COVID-19, as classified by Eastern Idaho Public Health officials. The county will remain in that category until the number of active cases drops below 7 for seven straight days. The higher risk listing means a mask mandate is in place in the county and public gatherings are restricted in size. People can be fined and jailed for violating the mandate.
The county's total count is listed as 56 by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and 53 by Eastern Idaho Public Health. Data compiled by the two entities about the virus doesn't always match up.
Custer reported its first case on March 25; the second on March 30; numbers three, four and five on June 24, 25 and 27; one more on July 11; another on July 25, two on Aug. 5, one on Aug. 11, three on Aug. 18, one on Aug. 26, 10 on Aug. 27, two on Aug. 28, one on Aug. 31, one on Sept. 1, five on Sept. 2, one on Sept. 3, one on Sept. 4, one on Sept. 10, nine on Sept. 11 and one on Sept. 17. Not all the cases are accounted for on the health district website.
The virus count continues to grow in neighboring Lemhi and Butte counties. Lemhi had 73 reported cases, with no active cases on Sept. 17, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health. The state counts 72 cases in Lemhi County. It is in the minimal risk category. Butte's tally is 29 total cases, including three active cases, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health. The state health department reports 26 cases in Butte County. It is in the high-risk category.
Idaho’s death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 434 and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare counts 36489 cases as confirmed or probable. Idaho recorded death No. 100 on July 9. The first death was reported March 22, after the first two cases of the virus in the state were confirmed on March 13. Death No. 200 came on Aug. 3. No. 250 was reported on Aug. 13. No. 300 was hit on Aug. 21 and No. 400 was exceeded on Sept. 9.
Of the statewide total, 19,691 patients have recovered and 1,682 were ever hospitalized, including 438 patients who were in intensive care units. Health care workers account for 2,519 of the confirmed cases. Three cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children have been confirmed. Across the state, 282,522 tests have been administered.
Ada County continues to have the highest death and case counts — 143, with 12,164 cases. Canyon County has 96 deaths and 7,809 cases. Kootenai County’s tally is 2,419 cases and 33 deaths. Bonneville County's count increased to 2,319 and 14 deaths. Twin Falls County reports 1,976 cases and 35 deaths.
Bannock County has 828 cases and 4 deaths. Payette has 791 cases and 6 deaths. Jerome County has 712 cases and 7 deaths. Bingham County reports 636 cases and 10 deaths. In Blaine County, 621 people have been confirmed with the virus and 6 people have died. Cassia County now has 619 confirmed cases and 6 deaths. Minidoka County has 609 cases and 7 deaths.
Jefferson County is at 452 cases and 1 death. Madison County jumped to 436 cases and one death. Nez Perce County stands at 389 cases and 23 deaths. Washington County reports 324 cases and 4 deaths. Owyhee County is at 323 cases and 5 deaths. Elmore County has 317 cases and 3 deaths.
Latah stands at 299 cases. Bonner County jumped to 270 cases. In Gem County, the total is 268 cases and 2 deaths. Gooding County reports 259 cases and 1 death. Shoshone stands at 211 cases and 18 deaths. Power County reports 171 cases. Fremont increased to 149 cases and 3 deaths. Teton County has 142 cases. Benewah is at 133 cases and 3 deaths.
Valley County has 86 cases and 1 death. Idaho County added 10 cases in one day to stand at 85. Lincoln's count is now 84. Caribou County reports 75 cases. Franklin has 70 cases, Boise is at 65 cases and 1 death. Boundary County is at 56 cases and 1 death. Bear Lake County has 31 cases. Clearwater's count is 29 cases. Clark County has 28 cases. Adams reports 26 cases and 1 death. Oneida County is at 22. Camas County added 10 cases in one day to jump to 17 cases. Lewis has 12 cases.
Idaho health officials count only residents of a county who test positive, not visitors to any county or the state. People who get tested in one county and live in another county show up on the tally of their home county.
Many businesses throughout the state including Best Western hotels, Verizon, Walmart, Kohl's, Costco, Home Depot, Target, Lowe's, CVS, Apple, Best Buy, Dollar General, Starbucks, Kroger, Macy's and Dollar Tree stores, and The Challis Messenger and its sister Adams Publishing Group newspapers, require masks be worn inside their buildings.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. Emails may be sent to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov. The state health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010. A separate hotline for people feeling stressed by COVID-19 has also been set up. People can call or text 986-867-1073 or toll-free 866-947-5186 to get assistance finding help for their particular issues.
The health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people. It suggests not attending large gatherings. People are reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds.