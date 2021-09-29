Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Three Lemhi County residents died from COVID-19 in the last week, according to information from Eastern Idaho Public Health.
Public health officials reported Monday that a man in his 80s had died from the virus. That followed the Sept. 21 announcement that a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 70s had died from the virus. The total death count in Lemhi County from COVID-19 is now 13.
At the end of the day Monday, there were 24 active coronavirus cases in Lemhi County. To date, 708 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Lemhi County, which has a population of 7,974, the health district reported.
Custer County’s active case count Monday evening was 14. Custer County has reported 321 active cases since the pandemic began. Custer County’s population is listed at 4,275 by health district officials. Three deaths have been reported in Custer County, none for many months.
Butte County’s death total has now reached three and 15 active cases were reported there Monday. So far, 281 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Butte County.
A total of 2,790 Idahoans have died from the virus, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported Monday evening. The virus has been confirmed in 252,378 Idaho residents since the start of the pandemic. On Monday, another 1,423 new cases were confirmed across the state.
Meanwhile, 781,129 Idahoans are fully vaccinated against the virus.
State data shows 6,519 of the confirmed cases are considered virus breakthrough cases, which means the person confirmed with the virus had been fully vaccinated at least two weeks before contracting COVID-19. Since May 15 a total of 72 deaths from the virus in Idaho were people who were fully vaccinated while 558 deaths were people who were not fully vaccinated in that time frame.
Across Idaho, 10,978 people have been hospitalized with the virus since the start of the pandemic, including 1,834 who were admitted to an intensive care unit. The virus has been confirmed in 11,859 health care workers in Idaho.
Health department officials say 124,051 Idahoans have recovered from the virus.