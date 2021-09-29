Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
For two straight days deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Custer County.
At the end of the day Wednesday, East Idaho Public Health officials reported the death of a county woman in her 60s. On Tuesday evening, health district officials reported a Custer County man in his 50s had died from coronavirus. The two deaths bring the county's death total from the virus to five. The two deaths this week were the first in the county since January.
Nine new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Custer County on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases to 20.
Lemhi County had 38 active cases at the close of day Wednesday. Butte County had 20 active cases at the end of Wednesday, Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported.
Statewide, 255,417 cases of the virus have been confirmed since the pandemic began last year. On Wednesday, a total of 1,684 new cases were reported to state health department officials. Through Wednesday 2,854 Idahoans had died from COVID-19, including 24 deaths on Wednesday.
No classes are being held in the Mackay school district this week because of a spike in coronavirus cases in the district and community.
Classes were called off Sunday evening with families notified via social media. Classes are expected to resume Monday, Oct. 4 in Mackay.