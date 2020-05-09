Airports in Salmon, Challis and Arco collectively received $70,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration last month to continue operations, maintain facilities and pay employees and utilities amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
The money comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and is part of a $46 million aid package for 36 airports in Idaho. It’s meant to replace lost revenue resulting from COVID-19’s effects on consumer confidence in air travel, according to a press release from the FAA.
The Lemhi County Airport in Salmon received the most money at $30,000. Jim Crawford, an airport board member, said the money will most likely be used to help replace the fuel farm at the airport. Crawford said the $3.2 million project to replace the degraded fueling area has been in the works for several years.
“It has needed to happen badly,” Crawford said. “Everything is quite old.”
Because the aid money doesn’t require matching funds, Crawford said it will go a long way in helping him and his fellow board members reach their goal.
Lenny Skunberg, who handles quality control for fuel at the Salmon airport, said board members might also choose to buy a brush fork for their tractor with the money or they could hire a part-time airport manager. They have multiple options, and Skunberg said he won’t know how they intend to spend it until they spend it.
“It’s a welcomed gift, but nobody is getting too excited until it’s in the account,” Skunberg said.
TJ Park, a board member of the Arco-Butte County Airport, said they will use their $20,000 to purchase a tractor mower to clear tall weeds around the airport. He said for the past three years board members have been trying to purchase a mower. Park said if they can get the mower, it will help bring them in line with the FAA’s safety standards.
“One of the complaints we’ve gotten a lot is overgrown weeds,” Park said. “It’s a huge fire hazard. If a plane goes down and catches fire, it could be really bad.”
The Challis airport also received $20,000 and Mayor Mike Barrett said there are multiple ways board members could spend it. He said upgrades to the airport’s pilot lounge are on the table, which is something board members have wanted to do for a long time. Failing that, Barrett said the money could be spent on weed management at the airport.
Barrett said the money won’t be used on the massive construction project that began last month at the Challis airport.
Barrett said the money is a good bonus for the airport, but because it is connected to the coronavirus, it’s bittersweet.
“I hate that’s why we got it, but on the other hand it’s nice we got it,” Barrett said.
Both the Challis and Arco-Butte County airports also received additional grant money last month from the FAA. Barrett said the Challis airport received more than $700,000 to go toward the big construction project. It requires no match.
“It now allows us to build the taxiway,” Barrett said.
The airport in Arco received about $166,000 in grant money that has been earmarked for sealing pavement on the taxiway and adding airfield guidance signs.
“The airport has gone down in recent years,” Park said. “With our limited budget, improvements are hard to make. This money will go a long way in maintaining the airport.”