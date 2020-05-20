The 10th installment of the Spank Martiny Memorial Broncs and Bulls, set for June 6, has been canceled amid coronavirus concerns.
Board members had a difficult time deciding whether to conduct or cancel the event, committee secretary Jentre Spencer said. But, concerns about group gatherings as Idaho rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic and the strain local businesses are experiencing prompted committee members to cancel the 2020 event.
Because it was to be the 10th event, committee members were planning some extra festivities, Spencer said. Past champions were being invited back to help with the celebration.
In the end, committee members didn’t feel it was appropriate to seek support from local businesses, many of which are closed because of the pandemic, or doing a reduced volume of business, she said.
“The local businesses who support us every year are hurting,” Spencer said. “It seemed like a slap in the face for us to go ask them for donations now.”
Spencer and the other committee members are grateful for the past support they’ve received for the event. Now, she said, they are all hopeful to soon “see our community get back on its feet and all our local businesses reopen so we can all move forward.”
Committee members decided to not try to schedule the event later in the summer, but to instead move toward planning for the 2021 show.
Luckily, entries for the Spank Martiny event never open until a couple of weeks before the rodeo, Spencer said, so no one had entered before the committee made the decision to cancel at the end of March. That meant committee members didn’t have to refund entry fees and notify contestants who had already signed up.
The rodeo is held the same day as the Challis Classy Chassis car show, which has also been canceled this year.