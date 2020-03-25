People who think they may have coronavirus are asked to call the Challis Area Health Center, not just show up at the clinic seeking help.
An advance call allows clinic personnel to help patients by assessing their health. People can call 208-879-4351 during business hours, which are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. After hours or on weekends, the Careline is staffed 24 hours a day. That number is 208-879-1111.
When someone calls, a clinic employee will ask questions that follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention related to coronavirus. If the health care provider determines the caller needs to come to the clinic, the patient is asked to call the number posted on the clinic door in order to be admitted through the correct entrance. Patients experiencing a respiratory illness will be given a mask to wear and isolated in an exam room before visiting with a provider who will recommend treatment.
The Challis health center has a limited number of COVID-19 test kits. Testing occurs in California and it takes about five days for test results to be completed. Patients who do not meet CDC criteria for coronavirus testing will not be tested for that virus. All patients with respiratory illnesses are first tested for influenza A.