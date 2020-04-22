Challis High School seniors will graduate as planned on May 17, but social distancing rules and lingering coronavirus concerns will make celebrating their achievements challenging.
Challis High School Counselor Angela Sugden said some form of a ceremony is planned, but what format that will take is unknown. Challis school board members agreed to continue educating students online for the rest of this semester, in keeping with the state education board’s direction and all school gatherings have been canceled.
Sugden said one option is to have graduating seniors march down Main while people watch from the safety of their parked autos. Another option is to have the ceremony on the football field. Neither option is ideal, she said, but they at least allow friends and family to watch from an appropriate distance as the graduates receive their diplomas.
CHS seniors don’t seem too broken up about the possibility of not having a traditional graduation ceremony, she said.
“Our seniors are probably more bummed about missing spring sports than the pomp and circumstance of a graduation ceremony,” Sugden said. The Idaho High School Activities Association placed a moratorium on all state-funded spring sports and schools across the state remain closed, preventing sports teams from playing one another.
The Idaho State Board of Education eased certain requirements for graduating this year, which Sugden said was critical, given the coronavirus situation.
“There were things that just had to be relaxed, at no one’s fault,” Sugden said.
State officials lifted “seat time” requirements, which gave district administrators flexibility related to attendance and participation from the students while school buildings remain closed. They also lifted the requirement that graduating seniors need to take a college assessment exam, usually the Standard Assessment Test, because there is no realistic way to monitor students while they take a test at home.