Some hotels and motels in Challis have started taking reservations for later this summer, but COVID-19 continues to leave them wanting.
“I’m losing between $2,000 to $3,000 a month right now,” said Creekside Bed and Breakfast owner Jim Harwood, who lost every reservation from March until later this summer because of the virus.
Harwood said a lot of his business comes in the summer because of events held in Challis. Because COVID-19 resulted in events like the Challis Classy Chassis car show being canceled, tourists don’t have a worthwhile reason to risk traveling to Challis. That means “we have everything we normally do, except for people,” he said.
Harwood is taking advantage of Gov. Brad Little’s stimulus programs, and combined with the two rental properties he owns he feels he will be OK for the foreseeable future. However, he doesn’t like to think about how other hospitality businesses are faring right now.
Ashley Woodbridge, who owns the Holiday Lodge Motel with her husband Dan, foresees a long road to recovery due to the recession caused by the coronavirus.
“It’s been extra scary and it’s been affecting everyone,” Woodbridge said.
The Woodbridges closed their business for a month and are just now again taking reservations. While she’s seen some people traveling for business, the motel hasn’t seen many recreational travelers. While closed, they did a deep-clean of the rooms, stripping them “down to the bare bones.”
Woodbridge understands why sanitation requirements and travel restrictions are necessary. However, she feels there is a balance that should be kept between health concerns and business needs. People should be allowed to travel as far as they want if they personally take precautions to prevent catching or spreadking COVID-19.
“I don’t think it’s a bad idea to take it slow,” Woodbridge said. “But it still sucks.”
Chantel Barnes, owner of the Pioneer Motel and RV Park, agreed and said the situation does “kind of suck, to be blunt.”
Barnes closed her business for about a month as well. She didn’t want to tempt people to coming to Challis while the state was locked down.
“Better safe than sorry,” she said, “because this isn’t just my business, but my home, too.”
Barnes is hopeful business picks up this summer. Now that she is accepting reservations again, she expects customers and some income in late June. She doesn’t know if there will be a travel rush or if most people will remain hesitant to travel. Either way, Barnes said the damage has already been done. Without events to draw people into the motel, she had to lay off housekeepers.
Barnes, Harwood and Woodbridge said they are most worried about the Braun Brothers Reunion getting canceled. The music festival is Challis’s biggest draw, and all three said they get most of their summer business from that event.