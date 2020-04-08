The Challis Public Library will be closed for the remainder of Gov. Brad Little’s stay-home order and is no longer offering curbside pick up, according to Library Director Becky Mitchell.
The governor’s order changed everything, she said. Prior to the stay-at-home directive, Mitchell had hoped library board members would reopen the library after their March 30 meeting. Instead, board members voted to keep the library closed and end curbside deliveries, Mitchell said. Libraries are considered non-essential services according to the governor’s order. That means it’s not possible to staff the library now.
“It truly comes down to safety,” Mitchell said.
Because libraries get a lot of foot traffic and books often get handled by several people throughout the course of a day, Mitchell said libraries need to be sensitive when it comes to hygiene and health.
The decision to initially close the library was based on the American Library Association’s recommendation. At that time she and her staff focused on sanitizing the library before it could reopen.
Mitchell said she will keep people informed about the library’s situation through social media and the library’s website. Until the library reopens, Mitchell suggested people still visit. There is still free Wi-Fi outside the library, Mitchell said, and plenty of e-books.