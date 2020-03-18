The Challis Public Library will be closed from March 19 till at least March 30 in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Library Director Becky Mitchell said Wednesday.
Library staff will continue providing books through curb-side delivery. Patrons can call ahead to place an order for books and employees will deliver the books outside to people. The library phone number is 208-879-4267. Wi-fi continues to be available within the vicinity of the library.
The staff will perform a deep clean of the library during the closure.
Mitchell said library board members decided to follow the Challis school board's lead when it canceled classes March 17 until March 30. She said recommendations from the American Library Association were also a contributing factor in the decision.