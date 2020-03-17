Schools in Challis and Stanley are closing at the end of the school day today and will remain closed until at least March 30 in response to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus in Idaho.
Challis school board members conducted an unannounced emergency meeting Monday night and made the decision.
"Challis School District is evaluating daily to ensure the safety of our students and staff," the district's website states. "The feedback from staff, parents and community is appreciated and taken into consideration."
Challis schools Superintendent Lani Rembelski said district staff will treat the closure like snow days.
"We're hoping by the end of this week we have direction for planning," Rembelski said. School board members are expected to meet again to discuss new information, plan for possible scenarios and figure out how to continue education should the closure last longer than now expected.
Just like with snow days, the superintendent said the district will use several banked days to cover the hours students are required to be in class. Kids will miss four days of school, which Rembelski said will put the district over its limit by about a day.
However, Rembelski said Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra and state education department officials are willing to work with districts that close because of the coronavirus. Rembelski said that extra day, including any other days the students might miss if the closure is extended, could be waived by the state.
Rembelski said Challis High seniors will most likely graduate on time and not be penalized for the missed hours of class.
At the emergency board meeting, Rembelski said board members looked at what other districts have planned. Possible solutions for teaching kids outside of the classroom include online courses, homework packets and Google Classroom. Rembelski acknowledged these aren't ideal options, but given the present situation those seem like good options.
"We want our students and staff to stay healthy," Rembelski said.
School board members also discussed how to deliver breakfast and lunch to students who depend on them, Rembelski said. If the closure stretches into April, she said one option could be to have parents place an order and the meals delivered the next day.
Besides canceling classes, all school events that could potentially attract more than 10 people are canceled until April 5.
Rembelski said students are upset about the closure, mostly because of the canceled sports events.