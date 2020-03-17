Schools in Challis and Stanley are closing at the end of the school day today and remain closed until at least March 30 in response to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus in Idaho.
Challis school board members conducted an unadvertised emergency meeting Monday night and made the decision.
"Challis School District is evaluating daily to ensure the safety of our students and staff," the district's website states. "The feedback from staff, parents and community is appreciated and taken into consideration."
Challis schools Superintendent Lani Rembelski said district staff will treat the closure like snow days.