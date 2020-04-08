Challis students received instructional packets last week that detailed what learning will be like for them as their schools remain closed till at least April 20 due to the coronavirus.
Earlier in March school board members held an emergency meeting where they approved a soft closure. That means school buildings are closed but students still receive instruction and the district will still receives state funding.
Students will focus on core classes, Superintendent Lani Rembelski said in an interview, turning in assignments and engaging with their teachers on the telecommunication platform Microsoft Teams. Rembelski said the first week has been about getting students and teachers used to the program and how it will affect their core subjects.
Rembelski said there were initial growing pains. Some parents and students have had trouble connecting with a teacher live over Teams, but Rembelski said that can be fixed as teachers become more familiar with the new style of instruction.
Teachers are looking into how to integrate career and technical training classes into the unfamiliar curriculum, and Rembelski said that is low on the list of priorities now. Teachers are still adjusting, she said, and it’s more important for them to teach core concepts like math, English and reading.
“We’ll just have to play it by ear,” she said. “Things are developing on a day-to-day basis right now.”
“We ask for your patience as we work through this,” school board Chairman Brett Plummer said during the March 25 emergency meeting. Plummer and Rembelski made the decision to lock the doors to the district office during the meeting and broadcast the meeting on Facebook Live after Gov. Brad Little ordered people to stay home earlier that day.
Rembelski explained how district employees have been preparing for the prolonged closure. She said the district performed a survey before schools closed that asked students to list the supplies they have or would need in order to learn from home. Students need access to Wi-Fi, the ability to get a live feed and a device to stream on and perform assignments. Rembelski said the district worked with students who don’t have access to those resources before the closure.
Graduation is still set for May 17, Plummer and Rembelski told the live audience, but warned that might change. Rembelski said it is up in the air if there will be a graduation ceremony.
Rembelski pledged in a separate interview to keep parents informed through the district’s website and social media. She said she’s uploading information as soon as she gets it and, like Plummer, asked that parents be patient while teachers and staff adjust.