Challis school district students won’t see the inside of a school building until fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. School board members agreed to continue remote online education for the rest of the year and end the year as planned on May 21. Board members discussed conducting school this summer, but Superintendent Lani Rembelski pointed out students have been taking online classes while buildings have been closed. Students are getting the required number of hours to move on to the next grade level or graduate, she said at the board’s meeting last week. Graduation is still set for May 17, and Rembelksi pledged the seniors would be honored with a ceremony, but the exact format of that is yet to be determined. In an interview aside from the meeting, Rembelski said she understands why the board chose to keep buildings closed. But, she admitted she would have liked to open schools April 20 as had been planned earlier. “I really wanted to come back to normal and see kids again,” Rembelski said. The district will be required to continue providing breakfast and lunch via delivery outside the elementary school through the remainder of the school year. District employees deliver meals to students who live too far away for their parents to make the drive to Challis every day. Rembelski reported the district is averaging 100 meal pick ups every day and the two delivery routes average 25 drop-offs each. Rembelski said district bus drivers have been making the drop-off deliveries, alternating shifts on the two routes that run up and down the Salmon River. The meal delivery program is part of an effort to keep classified staff employed during the closure. Using federal money Rembelski has kept cooks, maintenance workers and bus drivers working.
