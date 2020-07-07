Chondo Martial Arts Academy students hit the mats early last month for the first time since the coronavirus forced the place closed, but they had to do it under new rules and regulations.
“Because of liability, we really have to stick to these new guidelines,” Sensei BJ Bryant said. He and his wife, Shelbie, reopened the first week of June. They did so to a decrease in class sizes.
“It’s been slower than normal,” Bryant, who teaches tae kwon do and hapkido, said.
The smaller classes are a result of multiple factors, he said. It’s summer, so some students are traveling and taking time off. Bryant suspects some students didn’t return because of coronavirus concerns and the new rules.
The biggest changes are how the gym is cleaned, Bryant said. Mats and equipment are wiped down more often.
Changes had to be made to follow physical distancing standards, Bryant said. Areas on the mats have been sectioned off with tape to allow students to train without touching each other. Bryant said one of the advantages of the styles he teaches is there are sequences and training exercises his students can work on without touching each other. That works for now, but Bryant said it’s not an adequate replacement for standard training.
Requiring masks has proven challenging, because masks can restrict airflow while exercising, so masks are optional at Chondo. The academy has masks if students want them.
So far, students have been understanding of the new rules, Bryant said. He’s having some trouble with his younger students keeping proper distance from one another.
“Kids will be kids,” Bryant said.