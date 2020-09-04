Because the coronavirus pandemic has slowed the manufacture of construction materials and supplies, Challis Mayor Mike Barrett said new bathrooms won’t be built in city park until November.
The original plan was to install a prefabricated structure in August and have the facility ready for use by the end of summer. But due to interruptions in the supply chain, Barrett said wait times for materials and supplies have become excessive.
“I just spoke with one guy who said he was told to expect a 40-week delay, which is almost a year,” Barrett said. “The problem is you can’t get ahold of someone like you used to.”
The main culprit is the pandemic, the mayor said. Manufacturers had to reduce the number of employees allowed inside plants in order to meet physical distancing standards. That slowed production down. Another problem came in how other states responded to the coronavirus, Barrett said. Because different states are at different stages of reopening, manufacturers can’t sell their materials across state lines to suppliers as easily as they once could, he said.
Despite the delays, work continues on the parking lot and walkway at the park, Barrett said. Wellard Constructors was awarded the contract to upgrade the parking lot with fresh asphalt and build a path to the bathroom. Barrett said that work should start this month.
The upgrades have been on the city’s to-do list for a year. The city obtained a $150,000 block grant last fall for the project.