Doors to the Custer County Courthouse will be locked from March 19 until at least March 31 in response to the coronavirus outbreak in Idaho.
Courthouse employees will continue to serve the public through email, phone and a drop box that will be placed in the courthouse's front entrance. Face-to-face meetings must be scheduled in advance by appointment.
County commissioners voted to close the building at an emergency meeting held March 18. They will hold another meeting on March 31 to re-evaluate the coronavirus situation in Idaho and decide if the closure will continue into April.