The number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in Idaho continues to grow as the state is fully reopened for business, following a nearly three-month stay-at-home order from the governor.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, June 15, there were 3,462 confirmed and probable cases of the virus in Idaho and 88 deaths attributed to it, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Cases have been reported in 35 of the state's 44 counties.
Ada County has the greatest number of cases -- 915 and 22 deaths. In Blaine County, 515 people have been confirmed with the virus and 5 people have died. The death toll in Twin Falls County is 25, with 483 confirmed cases. Nineteen deaths were reported in Nez Perce County, which has 84 confirmed cases. Six deaths have been reported in Canyon County, where there are 360 confirmed cases of the virus. Three deaths have occurred in Jerome County, where 208 cases are confirmed. Two deaths occurred in Payette and Elmore counties. Elmore County has 35 cases and Payette County has 28 cases.
One death has been reported in Cassia County, which has 143 cases. One death was reported in Bonneville which has 86 cases. One death was also reported in Bannock County, which has 64 cases.
Minidoka County's count has doubled in two weeks, now at 103 cases. The count in Kootenai County stands at 101. Gooding County reports 59 cases. Washington County has 57 cases. Lincoln County is at 35 cases.
Madison County stands at 29. Bingham County has 25 cases. Benewah has 18 cases and Gem County has 17 cases. Franklin County stands at 15 cases. Jefferson has 12 and Teton reports 11 cases.
The count is 9 in each Owyhee and Power counties. Eight cases are reported in Latah County. Bonner has 7 cases. The count in Adams is 6. Caribou stands at 5. Fremont has 4 cases.
Three cases have been confirmed in Idaho and Valley counties. Custer and Lemhi counties each have 2 confirmed cases. Camas has 1 confirmed case.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. The state health department's COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.
Public health officials advise Idahoans who think they need to be tested for the virus to call their health care provider for instructions about the next steps. People who feel ill and suspect coronavirus should not show up unannounced at a health care facility, health officials said. As people return to public venues, the health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people. People are also reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often.