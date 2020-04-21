The number of deaths in Idaho from COVID-19 stood at 48 the morning of Tuesday, April 21, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
The number of cases considered confirmed or probable rose to 1,736 at that time. Health department officials continue to tweak how to count the number of infected people, adding the probable classification in the last two weeks.
Cases have been confirmed in 32 of Idaho's 44 counties. The virus has affected Idahoans of all ages. The greatest number of patients are between the ages of 18 and 29 -- 343. A total of 311 people in their 50s have tested positive, 293 patients in their 40s, 272 in their 30s, 231 in their 60s, 133 in their 70s, 105 cases in people 80 and older and 45 cases in people younger than 18.
Ada County has the greatest number of confirmed cases -- 616 and 12 deaths. In Blaine County, 478 people have been confirmed with the virus and 5 people have died. Eleven deaths were reported in Nez Perce County, which has 40 confirmed cases. Ten deaths were reported in Twin Falls County, which has 123 confirmed cases. Five deaths have been reported in Canyon County, where there are 207 confirmed cases of the virus. Two deaths occurred in Jerome County, which has 44 confirmed cases. One death has been reported in each Cassia and Payette counties. Each of those counties has 11 confirmed cases. And, one death has been reported in Elmore County, which has 24 confirmed cases.
The count in Kootenai County stands at 52. Bonneville County has 24 confirmed cases. Seventeen cases have been confirmed in Lincoln. Gem and Minidoka county each have 10 confirmed cases. Bannock, Teton, Gooding and Madison counties each have 8 cases.
Jefferson County has 5 confirmed cases. The total is 4 cases in each Owyhee, Latah and Bonner counties. Three cases have been confirmed in each Bingham, Adams and Idaho counties. Custer County has 2 confirmed cases, as do Fremont, Valley and Power counties. The remaining counties with confirmed cases each have one case: Washington, Caribou and Camas.
A total of 17,562 Idahoans have been tested for coronavirus.
Public health officials advise Idahoans who think they need to be tested for the virus to call their health care provider for instructions about the next steps. People who feel ill and suspect coronavirus should not show up unannounced at a health care facility, health officials said.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. The state health department's COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.
The governor extended Idaho's stay-at-home order through April 30.