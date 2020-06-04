Another 285 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Idaho in the last week, even as the state pushes into full reopening.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, June 4, there were 3,054 confirmed cases of the virus in Idaho and 83 deaths attributed to it, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
A total of 53,333 Idahoans have been tested for coronavirus. Cases have been reported in 35 of the state's 44 counties.
Ada County has the greatest number of cases -- 832 and 22 deaths. In Blaine County, 514 people have been confirmed with the virus and 5 people have died. The death toll in Twin Falls County is 23, with 435 confirmed cases. Nineteen deaths were reported in Nez Perce County, which has 83 confirmed cases. Six deaths have been reported in Canyon County, where there are 322 confirmed cases of the virus. Two deaths occurred in Jerome, Payette and Elmore counties. Jerome County has 191 cases. Elmore County has 32 cases and Payette County has 26 cases.
One death has been reported in Cassia County, which has 102 cases. One death was also reported in Bannock County, which has 38 cases.
The count in Kootenai County stands at 77. Minidoka County has 66 confirmed cases and 59 cases are confirmed in Bonneville County. Gooding County reports 43 cases. Washington County has 45 cases. Lincoln County is at 33 cases.
Madison County stands at 25. Gem and Benewah counties each have 17 reported cases. Bingham has 12 cases. Teton County has 11 cases.
The count is 9 in each Franklin and Jefferson counties. Eight cases are reported in Owyhee County and 7 in Latah County. Bonner and Power counties each have 6 confirmed cases. In Fremont County, 4 cases are confirmed.
Three cases have been confirmed in each Idaho, Adams and Caribou counties. Custer and Valley counties each have 2 confirmed cases. Lemhi and Camas counties have 1 confirmed case each.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. The state health department's COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.
Public health officials advise Idahoans who think they need to be tested for the virus to call their health care provider for instructions about the next steps. People who feel ill and suspect coronavirus should not show up unannounced at a health care facility, health officials said. As people return to public venues, the health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people. People are also reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often.