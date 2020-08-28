Two more cases of coronavirus were reported in Custer County Friday, bringing the total to 31.
Twelve cases are listed as active by Eastern Idaho Public Health officials. The county remains in the minimal risk category.
Custer reported its first case on March 25; the second on March 30; numbers three, four and five on June 24, 25 and 27; one more on July 11; another on July 25, two on Aug. 5, one on Aug. 11, three on Aug. 18, one on Aug. 26, 10 on Aug. 27 and two on Aug. 28. Not all the cases are accounted for on the health district website.
The virus count continues to grow in neighboring Lemhi and Butte counties. Lemhi has 70 reported cases, with seven active cases on Aug. 28. Butte's tally is 10 total cases, up three from the day before.
Idaho’s death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 353 and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare counts 31,384 cases as confirmed or probable. Idaho recorded death No. 100 on July 9. The first death was reported March 22, after the first two cases of the virus in the state were confirmed on March 13. Death No. 200 came on Aug. 3. No. 250 was reported on Aug. 13 and No. 300 was hit on Aug. 21.
Of the statewide total, 14,175 patients have recovered and 1,349 are hospitalized, including 369 in intensive care units. Health care workers account for 2,004 of the confirmed cases. Across the state, 248,754 tests have been administered.
Ada County continues to have the highest death and case counts — 124, with 10,982 cases. Canyon County has 74 deaths and 7,051 cases. Kootenai County’s tally is 2,164 cases and 29 deaths. Bonneville County's count increased to 1,697 and 9 deaths. Twin Falls County reports 1,650 cases and 34 deaths.
Payette has 639 cases and 4 deaths. Bannock County reports 607 cases and 2 deaths. In Blaine County, 601 people have been confirmed with the virus and 6 people have died.
Jerome County has 592 cases and 6 deaths. Cassia County now has 580 confirmed cases and 4 deaths. Minidoka County has 550 cases and 2 deaths. Bingham County stands at 439 cases and 5 deaths. Jefferson County is at 338 cases and 1 death. Owyhee County is at 297 cases and 5 deaths.
Nez Perce County stands at 284 cases and 19 deaths. Elmore County has 274 cases and 3 deaths. In Washington County, the tally grew to 267 cases and 4 deaths. Madison and Latah counties each have 233 cases. Gooding County reports 219 cases and 1 death. Bonner County is at 211 cases and Gem County has 208 cases.
Shoshone stands at 195 cases and 14 deaths. Ten deaths occurred there in the last 10 days. Teton County has 123 cases. Benewah is at 109 cases and 1 death. Fremont has 108 cases and 1 death. Power County has 107 cases.
Valley County has 80 cases and 1 death. Lemhi County has 70 cases, Lincoln is at 66 and Boise County has 61 cases and 1 death. Franklin County has 56 cases. Boundary County is at 43, Idaho County has 40 and Caribou County has 39. Bear Lake County now has 30 cases. Adams County stands at 25 cases. Clearwater and Oneida each report 21. Clark has 18 cases. Single-digit counts are shown in Lewis with 9 and Camas with 4.
Idaho health officials count only residents of a county who test positive, not visitors to any county or the state. People who get tested in one county and live in another county show up on the tally of their home county.
Several Idaho cities, including Stanley, Hailey, Victor, McCall, Ketchum, Boise, Moscow and Driggs, along with Lemhi, Blaine, Clark, Jefferson, Ada, Bonneville, Fremont and Kootenai counties, have laws or health department orders which require masks be worn in public if physical distancing can’t be maintained. More than half of all Idahoans live in a city or county where masks are mandated. Restrictions on group gatherings are in place in parts of Idaho, including Lemhi County.
Many businesses throughout the state including Best Western hotels, Walmart, Costco, Target, CVS, Apple, Best Buy, Starbucks and Kroger stores, and The Challis Messenger and its sister Adams Publishing Group newspapers, require masks be worn inside their buildings.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. Emails may be sent to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov. The state health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.
The health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people. It suggests not attending large gatherings. People are reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds.