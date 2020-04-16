The number of deaths in Idaho from COVID-19 stood at 41 on Thursday, April 16, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
The number of cases considered confirmed or probable rose to 1,487 at that time. Health department officials continue to tweak how to count the number of infected people, adding the probable classification in the last few days.
Cases have been confirmed in 32 of Idaho's 44 counties. The virus has affected Idahoans of all ages. The greatest number of patients are between the ages of 18 and 29 -- 318. A total of 282 people in their 50s have tested positive, 274 patients in their 40s, 258 in their 30s, 213 in their 60s, 116 in their 70s, 86 cases in people 80 and older and 74 cases in people younger than 18.
Ada County has the greatest number of confirmed cases -- 567 and 9 deaths. In Blaine County, 469 people have been confirmed with the virus and 5 people have died. Ten deaths were reported in Nez Perce County, which has 27 confirmed cases. Eight deaths were reported in Twin Falls County, which has 99 confirmed cases. Five deaths have been reported in Canyon County, where there are 179 confirmed cases of the virus. Two deaths occurred in Jerome County, which has 38 confirmed cases. One death has been reported in each Cassia and Payette counties. Cassia has 9 confirmed cases. Payette has 10 confirmed cases.
The count in Kootenai County stands at 48. Bonneville County has 24 confirmed cases. Elmore County reports 18 cases with 15 confirmed in Lincoln. Gem County has 10 confirmed cases. Nine cases have been confirmed in Minidoka County. Bannock and Madison counties each have 8 cases. The total in Gooding and Teton counties is 7 each.
Jefferson County has 5 confirmed cases. The total is 4 cases in each Owyhee and Bonner counties. Three cases have been confirmed in each Latah and Idaho counties. Custer County has 2 confirmed cases, as do Fremont, Bingham, Valley and Power counties. The remaining counties with confirmed cases each have one case: Adams, Washington, Caribou and Camas.
A total of 15,751 Idahoans have been tested for coronavirus.
Public health officials advise Idahoans who think they need to be tested for the virus to call their health care provider for instructions about the next steps. People who feel ill and suspect coronavirus should not show up unannounced at a health care facility, health officials said.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. The state health department's COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.
Public health district officials remind Idaho residents that it's still cold and flu season and most people don't need to seek medical attention for mild respiratory illnesses, such as a cold. Officials do not recommend testing of people who don't have symptoms of COVID-19 because there are a limited number of test kits available.
Health officials remind people to maintain a distance of 6 feet between people, wash your hands frequently and clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.