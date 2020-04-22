The number of deaths in Idaho from COVID-19 stood at 51 the morning of Wednesday, April 22, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
The number of cases considered confirmed or probable rose to 1,766 at that time. Cases have been confirmed in 32 of Idaho's 44 counties. The virus has affected Idahoans of all ages. The greatest number of patients are between the ages of 18 and 29 -- 350. A total of 313 people in their 50s have tested positive, 295 patients in their 40s, 275 in their 30s, 235 in their 60s, 136 in their 70s, 111 cases in people 80 and older and 48 cases in people younger than 18.
Ada County has the greatest number of confirmed cases -- 622 and 12 deaths. In Blaine County, 480 people have been confirmed with the virus and 5 people have died. Twelve deaths were reported in Nez Perce County, which has 44 confirmed cases. Eleven deaths were reported in Twin Falls County, which has 132 confirmed cases. Six deaths have been reported in Canyon County, where there are 212 confirmed cases of the virus. Two deaths occurred in Jerome County, which has 44 confirmed cases. One death has been reported in each Cassia and Payette counties. Each of those counties has 11 confirmed cases. And, one death has been reported in Elmore County, which has 25 confirmed cases.
The count in Kootenai County stands at 53. Bonneville County has 24 confirmed cases. Eighteen cases have been confirmed in Lincoln. Gem and Minidoka county each have 10 confirmed cases. Bannock, Teton, Gooding and Madison counties each have 8 cases.
Jefferson and Owyhee counties each have 5 confirmed cases. The total is 4 cases in each Latah and Bonner counties. Three cases have been confirmed in each Bingham, Adams and Idaho counties. Custer County has 2 confirmed cases, as do Fremont, Valley and Power counties. The remaining counties with confirmed cases each have one case: Washington, Caribou and Camas.
A total of 17,730 Idahoans have been tested for coronavirus.
Public health officials advise Idahoans who think they need to be tested for the virus to call their health care provider for instructions about the next steps. People who feel ill and suspect coronavirus should not show up unannounced at a health care facility, health officials said.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. The state health department's COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.