The death count in Idaho from the coronavirus stood at 60 at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
The number of cases considered confirmed or probable rose to 1,984 on Wednesday. Cases have been confirmed in 33 of Idaho's 44 counties.
Ada County has the greatest number of confirmed cases -- 671 and 16 deaths. In Blaine County, 498 people have been confirmed with the virus and 5 people have died. Sixteen deaths were reported in Nez Perce County, which has 60 confirmed cases. Eleven deaths were reported in Twin Falls County, which has 170 confirmed cases. Six deaths have been reported in Canyon County, where there are 252 confirmed cases of the virus. Two deaths occurred in Jerome County, which has 51 confirmed cases. One death has been reported in each Cassia, Elmore and Payette counties. Cassia County has 12 confirmed cases, 30 cases are confirmed in Elmore County and 16 cases have been confirmed in Payette County.
The count in Kootenai County stands at 61. Bonneville County has 28 confirmed cases. Twenty-seven cases have been confirmed in Lincoln. Gem County has 12 confirmed cases. Minidoka, Bannock and Gooding counties each have 11 confirmed cases. In Madison County, the total stands at 10 cases. Teton County has 9 cases and Owyhee has 8.
Jefferson and Latah counties each have 5 confirmed cases. The total is 4 cases each in Bonner and Bingham. Three cases have been confirmed in each Adams and Idaho counties. Custer County has 2 confirmed cases, as do Fremont, Valley and Power counties. The remaining counties with confirmed cases each have one case: Lemhi, Washington, Caribou and Camas.
A total of 28,693 Idahoans have been tested for coronavirus.
Public health officials advise Idahoans who think they need to be tested for the virus to call their health care provider for instructions about the next steps. People who feel ill and suspect coronavirus should not show up unannounced at a health care facility, health officials said.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. The state health department's COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.