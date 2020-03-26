BOISE (AP) — Three Idaho residents have died of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, state health officials announced Thursday afternoon.
Two of the cases were in Blaine County, the epicenter of Idaho's outbreak. One was in a man older than 60; the other was in a man over the age of 80, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. It wasn't clear if either man had underlying health issues.
The third death was in a man in his 70s from Canyon County, who had underlying health issues, officials said.
"This is very sad news, and we send our condolences to the families and friends of each of these individuals," Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare's Division of Public Health, said in a prepared statement.
So far more than 146 Idaho residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
On Wednesday Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a 21-day statewide stay-at-home order in hopes of slowing the spread of the illness.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms lasting two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.