Challis High School teacher Tom Coates intended for the Challis Golf Course to have new numbered hole signs that were cut, welded and painted by his students for this summer’s golf season.
But the novel coronavirus outbreak in Idaho means the community project is on hold.
“At this time everything is on hold,” Coates said Monday, referring to the several other projects his students were working on.
The Challis school district shut down last week, following several other Idaho school districts in the fight to control the coronavirus outbreak. Coates acknowledged it’s the best way to keep people safe, but he said it comes with a price.
Classes that require hands-on learning, like welding, will have a hard time being taught outside of a school building, Coates said. Teachers are conducting online meetings with each other to try and find a solution to that problem, among others, but Coates said there haven’t been any concrete decisions.
“We’ll know more as time goes on, but its kind of up in the air right now,” Coates said.
Hether Lambson, vice president of the Challis Golf and Recreation Association, said the association approached the high school welders to make the signs. She said the signs at the course now are old, made of wood and require near-constant maintenance.
“They’re just kind of a mess,” Lambson said.
Coates said he thought the project would be a good lesson for his students, both for their education and their sense of community spirit.
“I think it’s important kids do these projects,” Coates told school board members at a recent meeting. “It gives them ownership in their communities.”
School board members decided at an emergency meeting last week to close schools from March 17 to 30. Coates said he doesn’t know if the closure will be extended beyond that. A special school board meeting is scheduled for tonight, March 25, at 5 p.m. at the elementary school. One item listed on the agenda is school closures.