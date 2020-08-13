Coronavirus has now been reported in all 44 of Idaho's counties, with Butte and Lewis counties joining the fray.
Butte County has 1 confirmed case and Lewis has 4 cases.
Meanwhile, the tally in Lemhi County continues to explode. At 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 35 cases to date in Lemhi County, but Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 37 total cases. 18 of those cases are active. Lemhi County's count tripled betwee Aug. 5 and 13.
Custer's count also increased according to the state health department, to 11, with 1 active case. Eastern Idaho Public Health reports 10 cases in Custer County.
Custer reported its first case on March 25; the second on March 30; numbers three, four and five on June 24, 25 and 27; one more on July 11; another on July 25 and two on Aug. 5, according to data from Eastern Idaho Public Health. Some cases aren't accounted for in the list on their website.
Idaho’s death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 251 and the health department counts 26,631 cases as confirmed or probable. Idaho recorded death No. 100 on July 9. The first death was reported March 22, after the first two cases of the virus in the state were confirmed on March 13. Death No. 200 came on Aug. 3 and No. 250 was exceeded on Aug. 13.
Of the statewide total, 10,089 patients have recovered and 1,068 are hospitalized, including 302 in intensive care units. Health care workers account for 1,584 of the confirmed cases. Across the state, 216,473 tests have been administered.
The highest number of cases in Idaho are reported in people between the ages of 18 and 29 — 7,844. People in their 30s account for 4,612 cases, in their 40s for 4,042 cases, in their 50s for 3,324. Cases in people younger than 18 tally 2,415. The count for people in their 60s is 2,164, in their 70s 1,269, in their 80s 692, in their 90s 224 and 9 people age 100 or older have had the virus.
Ada County continues to have the highest death and case counts — 90, with 9,595 cases. Canyon County has 41 deaths and 6,137 cases. Kootenai County’s tally is 1,946 cases and 16 deaths. Twin Falls County reports 1,482 cases and 32 deaths.
Bonneville County continues to surge with 1,206 cases and 4 deaths. In Blaine County, 582 people have been confirmed with the virus and 6 people have died.
Cassia County now has 543 confirmed cases and 1 death. Jerome County stands at 505 cases and 6 deaths. Minidoka County has 498 cases and 2 deaths. Bannock County has 464 cases -- 64 new cases in two days -- and 2 deaths. Payette County records 424 cases and 3 deaths. Bingham County jumped to 320, up 66 cases in two days. There have been 2 deaths in Bingham.
The count in Owyhee has grown to 272 and 3 deaths. Elmore County has 229 cases and 3 deaths. Jefferson County tallied another 28 cases in two days to reach 229 cases and 1 death. Washington County has 224 cases and 3 deaths. Bonner County increased to 189 cases. Gem County has 187 and 1 death. Madison’s count is 177. The tally in Gooding County is 175 and 1 death. Nez Perce County has 168 cases and 19 deaths. Shoshone County has 154 cases -- a jump of 54 cases in two days, plus 2 deaths. Latah County reports 124 cases.
Teton and Fremont both report 90 cases. The count in Benewah is 80, a jump of 16 in two days. Valley has 69 cases. Power stands at 64 cases. Lincoln County reports 60 cases. Franklin County has 52 cases. Boise County has 52 cases and 1 death.
Boundary has 38, Lemhi has 35, Caribou stands at 34 and Idaho County reports 33 cases.
Adams County has 21 cases. Bear Lake County now has 20 cases. Clearwater reports 17. In Oneida County, the tally is 16. Custer has 11 and Clark has 10. Single-digit counts are shown in Lewis with 4 and Camas and Butte, each with 1.
Several Idaho cities, including Stanley, Hailey, Victor, McCall, Ketchum, Boise, Moscow and Driggs, along with Blaine, Jefferson, Ada, Teton, Bonneville, Fremont and Kootenai counties, have laws or health department orders which require masks be worn in public if physical distancing can’t be maintained. About half of all Idahoans live in a city or county where masks are mandated. Restrictions on group gatherings are also in place in parts of Idaho.
Many businesses throughout the state including Best Western hotels, Walmart, Costco, Target, CVS, Apple, Best Buy, Starbucks and Kroger stores, and The Challis Messenger and its sister Adams Publishing Group newspapers, require masks be worn inside their buildings.
The United States reports 5.17 million cases of the virus and 165,148 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. Emails may be sent to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov.
The state health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.
The health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people. It suggests not attending large gatherings. People are reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds.