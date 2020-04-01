As Custer County elected officials take steps to ensure the safety of county employees and to comply with directives from the governor and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare because of COVID-19, people will need to schedule appointments to take care of some county business.
While the courthouse is closed, employees continue to work, some from home and others in the building. The Sheriff’s Office remains open.
People who need to get a new Idaho driver’s license or a new Star Card must schedule an appointment at the Custer County Sheriff’s Office by calling 208-879-2232.
Sheriff’s Office personnel need to limit the number of people who are inside the building at any given time, so the appointment system was put into place. It’s a precaution designed to help slow the possible spread of the coronavirus. Anyone who needs to have their fingerprints taken is also required to schedule an appointment at the Sheriff’s Office. Appointments are being made for only Custer County residents. Generally in Idaho people can get driver’s licenses in any county, not necessarily the county in which they reside.
People can renew their driver’s license and vehicle registration online at itd.idaho.gov/driveidaho. That website now offers expanded online services, including commercial vehicle permits and registrations, which previously had to be done in person.
The coronavirus has also prompted Homeland Security officials to extend the deadline for people to get REAL ID documents. The new deadline is Oct. 1, 2021, instead of this fall. That gives Idahoans an extra year to get a Star Card.
Idaho Transportation Department officials earlier announced the extension of time to renew driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations that expire between now and May 31. People have until June 30 now to renew those documents.
Each elected official is setting guidelines for each county department, determining whether employees should be in the building or working from home. County Clerk Lura Baker said her staff will all work from home on Mondays and Fridays, but she will be in the courthouse those days.
Anyone who wants to get a marriage license or a passport must now schedule an appointment with the clerk’s office, Baker said. Those appointments are being scheduled only on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The clerk’s office number is 208-879-2360.
Drop boxes are located in the courthouse foyer, which is unlocked during regular business hours, Baker said. Most documents can be dropped there, she said, including real estate recordings.
The Idaho Supreme Court decided that protection orders can now be filed electronically, adding to the list of court documents accepted in that fashion, Baker said. Court sessions will continue to take place on Mondays. Appointments may be scheduled for specific court filings. The number to call is 208-879-2359.
Last week county commissioners met telephonically to discuss other virus-related issues, following a phone meeting with Gov. Brad Little and state health department officials.
During that phone meeting, Commissioner Wayne Butts said people who violate the governor’s stay-at-home order and go out for things not deemed necessary are subject to misdemeanor citations. But, the preference among state and county officials, Butts said, is to educate and warn people, not cite them.
Baker said the governor suggested people be “gracious” in such situations.
Butts said some anglers from other states are in the county fishing, and “they have a right to be here.” He just wants to make sure they are informed about Idaho’s situation and requirements.
Few anglers congregate in big groups, Baker pointed out, so that suggestion is usually met by people fishing Idaho’s waters.
In the near-term, commission meetings will take place telephonically. The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 13.
Commission Chairman Steve Smith urged county residents to not help spread rumors about county operations during the pandemic. He suggests people instead call a commissioner or email the clerk’s office at lbaker@co.custer.id.us to get accurate information about county government.
“I will make sure the commissioners get the message,” Baker said. “We understand that people want to talk to someone and we are here for them.”