Appointments for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots from Eastern Idaho Public Health are available Mondays in Challis and Tuesdays in Mackay, for people who have had the Pfizer vaccines.
Public health district Director Geri Rackow said only the Pfizer booster shots have gained approval from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An FDA advisory panel is meeting this week to discuss whether booster shots for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are safe for the public, and if so, when they can be released and who’s eligible to receive one, she said.
Idahoans 65 and older are now eligible for the Pfizer booster shot, Rackow said. People 18 and older who live in long-term care facilities and congregate settings, have underlying medical conditions or who are at risk of exposure through their jobs also can now get a booster shot, Rackow said. Qualifying jobs include emergency service responders, educators, food and ag workers, manufacturing employees, postal service workers and grocery store employees.
Booster shots should be administered at least six months after a person has received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
No one scheduled an appointment for a booster shot in Custer County this week, Rackow said. People who qualify for a booster shot can schedule an appointment in Challis by calling 208-879-2504 and in Mackay by calling 208-588-2947. Rackow said the health district’s central vaccine scheduling line is 208-533-3223.
When the boosters were approved for emergency use last month by FDA officials, Rackow said Idahoans initially rushed to get them. But appointments for booster shots have tapered off since then, she said.
The 16th death from the virus in Lemhi County has now been reported. The death of a woman in her 60s was confirmed last Friday and a man in his 70s was confirmed as a virus death on Tuesday, according to the health department.