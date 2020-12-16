After a spike of 11 coronavirus cases in Stanley last month, Salmon River Clinic Physician Assistant Amy Klingler said she was happy to report the virus had been expelled from the small town. However, that’s the only good news she had to give to Stanley City Council members during their Dec. 10 teleconference meeting.
“Our rates in the county, state and nation continue to rise,” Klingler said. As of Dec. 13, Custer County had 6 active and 172 total cases, while the state confirmed 547 new cases that contributed to 121,179 confirmed cases.
The state in particular is seeing expansive growth, Klingler said. For the second week in a row, Klingler said Idaho had the highest positivity rate in the country, according to a White House report released last week. According to Klingler, the trend looks like it will continue for several more weeks.
According to state health officials, Idaho’s death count also continues to rise. In a press release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Public Information Manager Niki Forbing-Orr said COVID-19 is now the leading cause of death in Idaho.
“COVID-19 is the leading cause of death in Idaho for November, based on preliminary data collected from death certificates,” Forbing-Orr said. “It is the third leading cause of death from January 2020 through November 2020.”
Leading causes of death are based on the underlying cause of death, according to Forbing-Orr, which is the condition that began the chain of events that led to a person’s death. As of Dec. 13, COVID-19 has killed 1,175 Idahoans.
The solution, Klingler said, is to not relent on precautionary measures. Stanley residents did an excellent job of removing the virus from their small town, but they shouldn’t be too congratulatory, she said.
As long as COVID-19 remains a threat, Klingler said people should still follow health experts’ recommendations and wear masks in public, wash hands frequently and maintain physical distance from one another.
“That’s not great news, but we need to hear it,” Stanley Mayor Steve Botti said.
After Klingler gave her report on the status of the pandemic, Botti asked her to explain recent developments with coronavirus vaccines. The day of the council meeting, a panel of health experts with the Food and Drug Administration gave their blessing to the vaccine created by pharmaceutical company Pfizer, which has a 95 percent efficacy rate.
“I’ve already signed up,” Klingler said. “I’m not really concerned about the problems with safety.”
As a health care worker, Klingler will be one of the first people in Idaho to receive one of the 13,615 vaccines state officials expect sometime this week. After them comes people older than 65 and those who live in long-term care facilities, Klingler said.
Although she admitted there isn’t any information on the long-term side effects of the vaccine, Klingler still said she encourages everyone to get it. If side effects do present, which Klingler said is the exception, then they usually come in the form of mild flu symptoms.
Klingler stressed that while the vaccine will help immensely, it won’t be an instant cure-all. She said it will likely take a few months before vaccines become widespread in Idaho, which is why she recommended Botti and council members maintain the public health emergency order and disaster declaration resolution they approved in November.
Botti and council members agreed with Klingler, which is why face masks will be required in all public spaces and group gatherings must be limited to 10 people in Stanley for another 30 days.