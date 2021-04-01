Although the coronavirus has weakened across Idaho and the United States, Physician Assistant Amy Klingler with the Salmon River Clinic in Stanley warned Stanley City Council members at their March 25 meeting the fight persists.
“East Idaho has some of the highest rates in the U.S. right now,” Klingler reported.
According to a White House Coronavirus Task Force report, Idaho Falls and Rexburg are in the red zone for high rates of infection and positive tests. According to the New York Times’s coronavirus outbreak tracker, Idaho Falls last month was the nation’s No. 1 COVID-19 hot spot for new cases, by population.
To drive her point home, Klingler said Eastern Idaho Public Health officials reported four active cases in Custer County on March 29, the first positive count in several weeks.
Klingler predicted if Idahoans can hold on for a few more months, things will begin returning to normal because of the increased number of people who are being vaccinated against the virus.
“I’m constantly amazed at how things are moving,” Klingler said. “The best part of my day is giving COVID shots.”
Mayor Steve Botti shared Klingler’s optimism, but he had several questions for her. Botti asked Klingler how she felt about public events and gatherings. With more and more people getting vaccinated, Botti wondered at what point COVID-19 safety precautions will no longer be needed and public events can go on without extra precautions.
Klingler said she personally would rather be safe than sorry. Not enough people have been fully vaccinated to completely drop safety protocols, she said, and it will be a while before she feels safe at public events. Small gatherings with people who have been completely vaccinated should be fine, Klingler said, but even then people should err on the side of caution.
Klingler participated in the meeting by phone. The March meeting was the first meeting in a year that Stanley elected officials met in person, but Botti said they will continue to offer the option for people to participate telephonically.