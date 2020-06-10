The number of people in East Idaho who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus has increased in the last couple of weeks because ill people are attending gatherings where people are failing to observe recommended health and safety protocols, according to Mimi Taylor, public information office with Eastern Idaho Public Health.
In the early months of the pandemic when the governor’s stay-home order was in effect, public health officials “found that close contacts of positive cases tended to be their household members,” Eastern Idaho Public Health Director Geri Rackow said.
“Now, as people are starting to get out and interact with others, we are starting to see small clusters of cases being linked to multiple households,” she said. “We understand that social connections are vitally important to people, but we also want people to take precautions when interacting with others to minimize the opportunities for COVID-19 to be spread.”
Rackow reminds people that it’s important to identify the coronavirus infection early and to identify people who may have been exposed from an ill person. People in the East Idaho Public Health District, which includes Custer, Lemhi, Clark, Fremont, Madison, Teton, Jefferson and Bonneville counties, should call the COVID-19 hotline at 208-522-0310 if they suspect they have the virus.
To date, 111 people in the eight East Idaho district counties have been confirmed with the virus. No one has died from the virus in the district. People in their 40s make up the largest number of cases in East Idaho — 17 — followed by 15 people in their 30s, 14 in their 50s, 13 in their 60s, 13 cases in people 19 or younger, five in their 70s and one in their 80s.
The virus that causes COVID-19 is contagious and easily transmissible when people are closer than 6 feet from one another. Transmission is made even easier when people engage in group activities like singing, yelling, talking and spending more than 10 minutes near another person, Rackow said.
Public health officials remind people that to avoid spreading the virus, it’s important to stay home if you’re sick. Other recommendations are staying 6 feet from other people, wearing masks in public settings where physical distancing measures are hard to maintain, covering your coughs and sneezes to avoid spewing germs and to avoid touching your face. People should remain diligent about cleaning and disinfecting areas and objects that are frequently touched. Frequent hand washing, for at least 20 seconds, is also critical.
People may call the health district’s call center at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays to get more information or have their questions answered.