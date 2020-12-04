Idaho's death count from the coronavirus exceeded 1,000 when data was reported at the end of the day Thursday, Dec. 3, to stand at 1,014.
It took just six days for another 114 Idahoans to die from the virus, after the death count hit 900 on Nov. 27. The first death in Idaho was reported March 22, after the first two cases of the virus in the state were confirmed on March 13. Idaho recorded death No. 100 on July 9. Death No. 200 came on Aug. 3. No. 300 was hit on Aug. 21. No. 400 was exceeded on Sept. 9, No. 500 came on Oct. 7. No. 600 came Oct. 29. No. 700 was surpassed on Nov. 10, before No. 800 was topped Nov. 18; 900 exceeded on Nov. 27 and 1,000 topped on Dec. 3.
Through the end of the day Thursday, the state health department reported a total of 1,06,455 people have been confirmed with the virus since March. The daily total of positive cases being reported to health department officials has exceeded 1,000 for more than a week.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported Thursday that 732,469 tests have been conducted on 484,192 people in Idaho.
Of the total count, health department officials report 42,274 people have recovered from the virus while 4,271 were ever hospitalized, including 791 who spent time in intensive care units. The number of health care workers infected with COVID now stands at 5,304 And, seven children have been confirmed with cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome. Another 5,290 people are classified as asymptomatic in Idaho.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little moved the state back to Stage 2 of the reopening plan in early November as numbers continue to skyrocket daily across the state, stretching the resources of health care facilities. In Stage 2, gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited, except for religious or political groups and schools. No businesses are required to close in Stage 2, but bars and restaurants must require patrons to remain seated at least 6 feet apart.
Custer County has 156 total cases, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, of which 9 are active cases. One death has been confirmed in Custer County. Custer County is in the moderate-risk category for transmission. Lemhi County has 9 active cases from its total of 436 cases. Eight Lemhi County residents have died from the virus. It is listed in the high-risk for transmission category. Butte County's tally stood at t active cases on Thursday, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health, with 128 total cases. It's in the high-risk category, as is every county in that health district.
Custer reported its first case on March 25; the second on March 30; numbers three, four and five on June 24, 25 and 27; one more on July 11; another on July 25, two on Aug. 5, one on Aug. 11, three on Aug. 18, one on Aug. 26, 10 on Aug. 27, two on Aug. 28, one on Aug. 31, one on Sept. 1, five on Sept. 2, one on Sept. 3, one on Sept. 4, one on Sept. 10, nine on Sept. 11, one on Sept. 17, two on Sept. 21, three on Sept. 24, one on Sept. 25, two on Sept. 26, two on Sept. 29; three on Sept. 30; one on Oct. 2, two on Oct. 6; three on Oct. 7; two on Oct. 9; one on Oct. 10; two on Oct. 13; seven on Oct. 14; two on Oct. 15; one on Oct. 16; one on Oct. 17; one on Oct. 22; one on Oct. 24; one on Oct. 28; one on Oct. 31; two on Nov. 1; one on Nov. 3; two on Nov. 4; two on Nov. 5; five on Nov. 10; two on Nov. 11; seven on Nov. 12; one on Nov. 13; one on Nov. 14; one on Nov. 16; six on Nov. 18; three on Nov. 19; one on Nov. 21; three on Nov. 21; two on Nov. 23; two on Nov. 24; three on Nov. 25 and four on Dec. 1. Not all the cases are accounted for on the health district website.
Ada County continues to have the highest death and case counts — 254, with 26,922 cases. Canyon County has 149 deaths and 16,097 cases. Bonneville County stays in the third spot with 8,014 cases and 75 deaths. Kootenai County’s tally is 7,969 cases and 86 deaths. Twin Falls County reports 7,035 cases and 99 deaths.
Bannock County has 4,822 cases and 34 deaths. Madison County has 4,386 cases and 8 deaths.
Bingham County has 2,935 cases and 30 deaths. Nez Perce County has 2,437 cases and 37 deaths. Cassia County reports 2,202 cases and 18 deaths.
Jerome County has 1,945 cases and 14 deaths. Latah County reports 1,789 cases and 3 deaths. In Minidoka County the tally is 1,782 cases and 18 deaths. Payette has 1,694 cases and 15 deaths. The count in Jefferson County is 1,633 with 11 deaths. In Blaine County, 1,345 people have been confirmed with the virus and 7 people have died. Bonner County has 1,072 cases and 7 deaths. Gem County stands at 1,045 cases and 6 deaths. The count in Gooding County is 1,000 with 10 deaths.
Elmore County has 939 cases and 7 deaths. Washington County reports 793 cases and 12 deaths. Idaho County has 790 cases and 12 deaths. In Fremont County, the tally is 747 cases and 10 deaths. Owyhee County is at 723 cases and 12 deaths. Franklin tallies 722 cases and 7 deaths.
In Teton County, there are 578 cases and 2 deaths. Clearwater County reports 578 cases. Shoshone stands at 534 cases and 23 deaths.
Power County has 478 cases and 4 deaths. Caribou County has 454 cases and 10 deaths. In Lemhi County, there have been 436 confirmed cases and 8 deaths.
Boundary stands at 384 cases and 4 deaths. Lincoln's count is 367 cases and 8 deaths. Benewah is at 289 cases and 3 deaths. Valley County reports 2270 cases and 1 death. Lewis County has 221 cases and 4 deaths. In Bear Lake County, 200 cases have been confirmed and 1 death.
Oneida reports 161 cases. Custer County has 156 cases and 1 death. Boise County stands at 151 cases and 2 deaths. In Butte County, 127 cases are confirmed. Adams County has 117 cases and 2 deaths.
Just two counties have fewer than 100 cases reported. Camas County has 54 cases and Clark County stands at 50 cases.
At the end of the day Thursday, the death count from the virus in the United States stood at 272,525 people. A total of 13,822,249 Americans have tested positive for the virus.
Idaho health officials count only residents of a county who test positive, not visitors to any county or the state. People who get tested in one county and live in another county show up on the tally of their home county.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. Emails may be sent to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov. The state health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010. A separate hotline for people feeling stressed by COVID-19 has also been set up. People can call or text 986-867-1073 or toll-free 866-947-5186 to get assistance finding help for their particular issues.
The health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people who don't live in the same home and not gathering in a place with more than 10 people. People are reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds.