Custer County is no longer under restrictions imposed because of the high number of COVID-19 cases in the county.
Eastern Idaho Public Health board members on Thursday morning lifted the restriction that had the county in the moderate-risk category for transmission of the virus. Custer County dropped below the threshold of active cases to have restrictions in place. The county was moved to the higher-risk category when it met the rate of 15 active cases per 10,000 residents. Since Custer County's population is just 4,300, that translates to a rate of seven active cases in the county to be moved to the higher category. A county must stay below the active case threshold for seven straight days before being dropped to a lower category. Custer has held below seven for nine days.
When data was compiled Wednesday night, Custer had two active cases, one death and 56 total reported cases since the pandemic began, according to the public health district website.
In spite of being moved to the lower-risk category, health district officials recommend that people wear face coverings when they can't be at least six feet apart, stay home when they are sick and wash their hands frequently to avoid spreading the virus.
The health district's order rescinding the restrictions requires the county and cities to post the new order on their websites and in their offices. By late Thursday morning, the county website had not been updated to reflect the change. No posting was made on the website for the cities of Stanley or Mackay either. Challis and Clayton don't have city government websites.
Lemhi County's active case count continues to increase. It was 13 on Wednesday evening. The total number of reported cases in Lemhi County since March is 87. It remains in the minimal-risk category.
Butte County has been dropped to the moderate-risk category with three active cases of the 27 reported there since the start of the pandemic, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health.