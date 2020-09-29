Custer County is no longer under restrictions imposed by the public health district because of the high number of COVID-19 cases in the county, but a recent increase in the case count could change that.
Eastern Idaho Public Health board members on Sept. 24 lifted the restriction that had the county in the moderate-risk category for transmission of the virus. At that point, Custer County had dropped below the threshold of active cases which prompted restrictions. The county was moved to the higher-risk category when it met the rate of 15 active cases per 10,000 residents. Since Custer County’s population is just 4,300, that translates to a rate of seven active cases in the county to be moved to the higher category. A county must stay below the active case threshold for seven straight days before being dropped to a lower category.
Custer held below seven for nine days when the health district board took action last week. But it has since increased to eight active cases by the end of the day Sunday. The health district board meets again Thursday, Oct. 1. It could move Custer to another risk level, depending on numbers.
Custer has reported 62 total cases since the pandemic began and one death.
No matter the risk category, health district officials recommend that people wear face coverings when they can’t be at least six feet apart, stay home when they are sick and wash their hands frequently to avoid spreading the virus.
Lemhi County’s active and total case counts continues to increase. It was 22 on Sunday evening. The total number of reported cases in Lemhi County since March is 98. It remains in the minimal-risk category.
Butte County has been dropped to the moderate-risk category with no active cases of the 31 reported there since the start of the pandemic, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health.
Statewide, 40,501 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed as of Sunday night. A total of 460 Idahoans have died from the virus, while 31,630 have recovered.