Custer and Lemhi counties were moved back into the moderate-risk category for the transmission of COVID-19 at the Oct. 1 meeting of the Eastern Idaho Public Health District board, with mask mandates in place in both counties.
It's not the first time either county has been listed at moderate risk. In addition to requiring face coverings, social gatherings have restrictions in place in the moderate-risk category.
The health board meets again Thursday, Oct. 8 and the two counties could be moved back to the minimal-risk category. At the end of the day Sunday, Custer was listed with three active cases. One death has been reported from the 68 total cases in Custer since March. Custer's active case count on Oct. 1, when the county was moved to the higher-risk category, was 10.
Lemhi County's active case count at the end of the day Sunday was 13, down from 22 last week when the health board moved it into the higher category. There have been 115 total cases in Lemhi County.
Both counties were below the threshold of cases to be considered moderate risk on Sunday, but a county must stay below that level for seven consecutive days to be moved to a lower category.
Butte County is part of the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District. At the end of the day Sunday, 17 active cases were reported there, with 45 total cases ever reported. It is in the high-risk category. As of Sunday, statewide 43,964 cases of the virus had been confirmed and 482 Idahoans have died from coronavirus.
Eastern Idaho hospitals officials last week told health board members they are concerned about staff resources as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise. Coronavirus patients require more resources than other patients and their hospital stays are much longer.
Idaho Falls Community Hospital CEO Casey Jackman said his hospital was on diversion Thursday morning because it couldn't treat any more patients in the intensive care unit. All his hospital's ICU staff members have been deployed, he said. A little more than half of the building's bed capacity is in use, but he said only a few more patients will push the hospital to capacity.
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center reported similar staffing concerns. EIRMC Chief Operations Officer David Hoffenberg said the hospital hadn't "reached the divert status," but is in a similar situation to Idaho Falls Community Hospital.
The surge in new COVID cases, accompanied by reports that hospital capacity is stressed, ushered pleas from health officials to change the regional pandemic response plan.
"It's a little hard for me to keep doing the same thing if we're not getting results. If we keep taking the same stance every time, but our results don't change, then I'm not sure what we're accomplishing," said health board Chairman Bryon Reed, who represents Bonneville County.
"Unless people follow (the orders), they have no impact," health district Director Geri Rackow said. "And I am honestly discouraged with the reception from people within our health district to voluntarily take those measures, and I'm very discouraged with our ability to enforce any of those measures that we're taking."
Elected Custer County and Challis city officials told the Messenger last month they have no plans to enforce mandates related to the virus, but consider them voluntary.