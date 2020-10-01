Custer and Lemhi counties are back under mask mandates following the Thursday, Oct. 1 meeting of the Eastern Idaho Public Health District board and are both listed at moderate risk for transmitting the virus.
Health district officials expressed frustration with an unprecedented surge of new coronavirus cases, with especially high rates of spread in Custer, Lemhi and Teton. In addition to requiring face coverings, social gatherings have restrictions in place in the moderate-risk category.
At the end of the day Wednesday, Custer County had 10 active cases and 67 total reported cases, along with one death. Lemhi County had 22 active cases Wednesday evening and a total of 111 reported cases. Statewide, 42,048 cases of the virus have been confirmed and 469 Idahoans have died from coronavirus. Three cases of the virus were confirmed Wednesday in Custer County and two the day before.
Butte County is not part of the Eastern Idaho Public Health District. At the end of the day Wednesday, Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 11 active cases in Butte County, where a total of 39 cases have been reported. It is in the high-risk category.
Seven of the eight counties overseen by the Eastern Idaho Public Health board are under heightened social restrictions amid a surge in cases across the state. Clark County, Idaho's least populated county, isn't under restrictions. The board evaluates that county's coronavirus risk level on a case-by-case basis.
"Unless people follow (the orders), they have no impact," health district Director Geri Rackow said. "And I am honestly discouraged with the reception from people within our health district to voluntarily take those measures, and I'm very discouraged with our ability to enforce any of those measures that we're taking."
Elected officials in Custer County told the Messenger last month they have no plans to enforce mandates related to the virus, but consider them voluntary.
Eastern Idaho hospitals told health board members they are concerned about staff resources as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise. Coronavirus patients require more resources than other patients and their hospital stays are much longer.
Idaho Falls Community Hospital CEO Casey Jackman said his hospital was on diversion Thursday morning because it couldn't treat any more patients in the intensive care unit. All his hospital's ICU staff members have been deployed, he said. A little more than half of the building's bed capacity is in use, but he said only a few more patients will push the hospital to capacity.
"As sick as (COVID-19 patients) are, they do require a different ratio of nurses," Jackman said.
The region's largest hospital, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, reported similar staffing concerns. EIRMC Chief Operations Officer David Hoffenberg said the hospital hadn't "reached the divert status," but is in a similar situation to Idaho Falls Community Hospital.
The surge in new COVID cases, accompanied by reports that hospital capacity is stressed, ushered pleas from health officials to change the regional pandemic response plan.
"It's a little hard for me to keep doing the same thing if we're not getting results. If we keep taking the same stance every time, but our results don't change, then I'm not sure what we're accomplishing," said health board Chairman Bryon Reed, who represents Bonneville County.
Madison County has accounted for much of eastern Idaho's surge in new cases. Cases in Madison have risen so quickly that the county is the first to breach the threshold of 50 active cases per 10,000 people for the high-risk level, where the region's pandemic response plan says more restrictions should come, such as a rigid ban on gatherings of more than 50 people. But the the health board didn't address that Thursday.