Custer and Lemhi counties each now have 7 reported or confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Lemhi's number more than doubled in the last 10 days.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 138 deaths from the virus at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 23. The number of confirmed or probable cases in Idaho grew to 16,736 Thursday.
Across the state, 159,163 tests have been administered. Cases have been reported in 42 of the state's 44 counties.
Ada County returned to having the highest death count -- 42, with 6,587 cases. Canyon County has 23 deaths and 3,683 cases. Kootenai County's tally is 1,204 cases and 1 death. Twin Falls County reports 983 cases and 26 deaths. In Blaine County, 560 people have been confirmed with the virus and 6 people have died. Bonneville's count is 417 cases and 1 death.
Cassia County now has 384 confirmed cases and 1 death. Jerome County stands at 361 cases and 6 deaths. There are 334 confirmed cases and 1 death in Minidoka County. Payette County records 259 cases and 2 deaths. In Bannock County, 229 cases and 1 death are reported.
The count in Owyhee has grown to 167. Washington County has 159 cases, Bingham is at 133 cases and 2 deaths. Elmore County has 132 cases and 2 deaths. Nez Perce County has 120 cases and 19 deaths. Gem is at 116 cases, Madison at 111 and Gooding County has 104 cases and 1 death.
Jefferson County's case count doubled in 10 days to 68 cases and 1 death. Latah County is at 59, Teton at 49, Lincoln at 45 and Valley at 41.
Franklin and Benewah counties both report 38 cases, Shoshone has 35 and Fremont is at 34. Power and Boise counties each report 26 cases, Idaho County is at 24 and Caribou stands at 21. Adams County has 15 cases and Clearwater County reports 14.
Single-digit counts are shown in Custer, Lemhi and Oneida counties, all with 7; Bear Lake at 3; and Camas with 1. Three cases are listed as unknown.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. The state health department's COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.
The health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people. People are also reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds.
Several Idaho cities, including Stanley, Hailey, Victor, McCall, Ketchum, Boise, Moscow and Driggs, along with Blaine, Ada, Teton, Bonneville and Kootenai counties, have passed laws or city resolutions which require masks be worn in public if physical distancing can't be maintained. More than 46 percent of Idahoans live in a city or county where masks are mandated.
Many businesses throughout the state including Walmart, Costco and Kroger stores, and The Challis Messenger, require masks be worn inside their buildings.