Custer, Lemhi and Butte counties each had two active coronavirus cases at the end of the day Tuesday, according to data from regional health districts.
At the same time, the number of people vaccinated in each of the three counties continues to grow. To date, 680 Custer County residents have been vaccinated, 1,621 people in Lemhi County have had their shots and 473 people in Butte County have had vaccines administered.
Statewide, 249,063 people have been vaccinated, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported at the end of the day Monday. That includes 126,995 people who've received both doses.
At the end of the day Monday, 171,462 Idahoans had tested positive for the virus and the death count stood at 1,867. An estimated 94,707 people have recovered from the virus, while 7,111 were hospitalized, including 1,234 who were in an intensive care unit. Of the total, 10,370 Idahoans tested positive, but showed no symptoms. The total case count includes 9,591 health care workers. And, 19 children have been confirmed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome.
Custer County has had 232 total confirmed cases, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, and three people have died from the virus. Lemhi County has 497 total cases. Nine Lemhi County residents have died from the virus. Butte County's tally stood at 200 total cases on Monday, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health. One death has been reported in Butte County.
The first death in Idaho was reported March 22, after the first two cases of the virus in the state were confirmed on March 13. Idaho recorded death No. 100 on July 9. Death No. 200 came on Aug. 3. No. 300 was hit on Aug. 21. No. 400 was exceeded on Sept. 9, No. 500 came on Oct. 7. No. 600 came Oct. 29. No. 700 was surpassed on Nov. 10, before No. 800 was topped Nov. 18; 900 exceeded on Nov. 27 and 1,000 topped on Dec. 3. The state registered death No. 1400 on Dec. 30 and No. 1500 came the first week of January and No. 1600 on Jan. 15. No. 1700 came Jan. 27 and No. 1800 was exceeded on Feb. 12.
Ada County continues to have the highest death and case counts — 435, with 46,799 cases. Canyon County has 276 deaths and 24,721 cases. Kootenai County remains in the third spot with 16,674 cases and 183 deaths. Bonneville County reports 12,198 cases and 147 deaths.
Twin Falls County reports 9,014 cases and 122 deaths. Bannock County has 7,899 cases and 96 deaths. Madison County has 6,353 cases and 22 deaths. Bingham County has 4,251 cases and 63 deaths. Nez Perce County has 3,362 cases and 51 deaths.
Bonner County is at 2,976 cases and 31 deaths. Cassia County reports 2,862 cases and 25 deaths. Latah County reports 2,755 cases and 6 deaths. Jerome County has 2,504 cases and 21 deaths. In Jefferson County, 2,455 cases and 22 deaths are reported. The count in Payette County is 2,378 cases and 32 deaths. In Minidoka County the tally is 2,279 cases and 29 deaths.
In Blaine County, 2,168 people have been confirmed with the virus and 16 people have died. Gem County stands at 1,697 cases and 33 deaths.
In Elmore County, 1,610 cases have been confirmed and 12 people have died. The count in Gooding County is 1,269 with 25 deaths. Washington County reports 1,173 cases and 21 deaths. Idaho County has 1,164 cases and 17 deaths. Teton County has 1,085 cases and 4 deaths. Franklin County reports 1,076 cases and 14 deaths. Fremont County has 1,014 cases and 14 deaths. Owyhee County reports 1,004 cases and 25 deaths. Shoshone's count is 1,003 cases and 32 deaths. In Clearwater County, 1,000 cases are confirmed and 12 people have died.
Boundary County has 820 cases and 10 deaths. Valley County has 795 cases and 5 deaths. Power County reports 628 cases and 8 deaths. Caribou County has 628 cases and 11 deaths. Benewah has 613 cases and 7 deaths. In Lemhi County, there have been 497 confirmed cases and 9 deaths. Lincoln's count is 486 cases and 11 deaths.
Lewis County stands at 379 cases and 6 deaths. Bear Lake County has 349 cases and 2 deaths. Oneida County reports 330 cases and 3 deaths. Adams has 330 cases and 3 deaths also. Boise County stands at 309 cases and 2 deaths. Custer County has 232 cases and 3 deaths. Butte County stands at 200 cases and 1 death. Just two counties have fewer than 100 cases reported. Camas County has 70 cases and Clark County stands at 53 cases.
Idaho health officials count only residents of a county who test positive, not visitors to any county or the state. People who get tested in one county and live in another county show up on the tally of their home county.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. Emails may be sent to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov. The state health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010. A separate hotline for people feeling stressed by COVID-19 has also been set up. People can call or text 986-867-1073 or toll-free 866-947-5186 to get assistance finding help for their particular issues.
Health officials agree people should wear masks, maintain at least 6 feet distance from other people who don't live in the same home and not gather in groups of more than 10 people. People are reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds.