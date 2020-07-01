Eastern Idaho Public Health officials tracked three new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Custer County last week, more than doubling the count to five.
According to the health district’s website, the first case of the three appeared Thursday, June 24. A male in his 20s tested positive through community transmission. He was not hospitalized but is under supervision from district health officials. The next day, another male in his 20s tested positive through community transmission. He remains out of the hospital but is being supervised.
The third patient is a female in her 20s who tested positive Saturday, June 27. Like the other two, she received the virus through community transmission, wasn’t hospitalized and remains under supervision.
Health district Public Information Officer Mimi Taylor said one possible reason more cases popped up is summer travel. She said it’s unlikely that the count increased because of an increase in testing. Testing has increased in Idaho the past few weeks, but it is still limited. Tests are being reserved for people presenting COVID-19 symptoms, she said, and to test an entire area like Custer County would take more manpower, time and resources than public health workers have.
Custer County residents who are presenting COVID-19 symptoms can be tested at the Challis Area Health Center or the Salmon River Clinic in Stanley.
Taylor said the most likely culprit for the increase in cases is lax preventive measures. People aren’t following health and safety guidelines, Taylor said, and their careless attitudes serve to their detriment.
“This is the time you have to be extra vigilant,” Taylor said.
The best way individuals can stop the spread of the coronavirus is by wearing cloth face coverings, keeping six feet of physical distance from one another and regularly sanitizing their hands, she said.
Taylor understands that people want to get out and enjoy each other’s company without obstruction. However, if people don’t follow through on their promises to take the pandemic seriously and wear a face covering, Taylor said Idaho will continue to see more cases of the virus.
As of Monday, June 29, Idaho has 5,319 confirmed cases with 91 deaths.