Eastern Idaho Public Health officials tracked two new cases of COVID-19 in Custer County Monday, which brought the overall active case count to four.
Custer County has progressively reported fewer COVID-19 cases since a large spike last month. On Sept. 17, health officials reported 20 active cases in Custer County, a high not seen since December. Three days later, on Sept. 20, the active case count for the county remained in the double digits at 10.
Health district officials reported Monday afternoon cases are on the rise in Lemhi County. Four new cases were reported Monday, bringing the total number of active cases to 31. On Sept. 20, there were 25 actives cases in Lemhi County.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health officials confirmed four cases of the coronavirus in Butte County Monday, which brought the number of active cases to 14. On Sept. 20, health workers tracked 18 active cases.
Custer County’s COVID-19 death count is five, Lemhi has had 16 deaths from the virus and Butte County’s tally is three.
In Idaho, 1,290 new coronavirus cases were reported Monday. The total statewide case count stands at 278,457. State health experts reported 3,298 deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday. On Sept. 20, health experts tracked 1,244 new cases for that day, bringing the total case count for Idaho to 243,565 with 2,649 coronavirus-related deaths reported through Sept. 20.