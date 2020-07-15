Custer County commissioners, Fair Board members and people involved in planning the county fair met last week and unanimously agreed it must go on despite the coronavirus pandemic.
“We feel confident we can move forward with the fair,” University of Idaho Extension Educator Sarah Baker told everyone at a commission meeting.
Fair Board Chairman David Barnhard, who participated in the meeting by phone, said in a separate interview the fair dates remain July 27 to Aug. 1. However, some events have been canceled due to the potential to spread the coronavirus, he said.
The chili cookoff, cheesecake contest and youth games have been canceled, Barnhard said, because it would be impossible to maintain physical distancing and sanitation measures during those activities.
The important part of the fair is the 4-H market animal auction, according to Barnhard, which can be pulled off with physical distancing.
Market Animal Sales Committee Chairwoman Jennifer Zollinger recommended health and safety measures that Barnhard said will be implemented at the fair, such as spreading out tables to encourage distancing and placing hand-washing stations throughout the Mackay Fairgrounds.
“It’s peoples’ choice if they come,” Zollinger said after she made her recommendations.
County Commissioners Steve Smith, Wayne Butts and Randy Corgatelli agreed people who don’t want to expose themselves to the virus don’t have to attend the fair. Fair Board member Chris Holt sided with the commissioners and noted that 4-H participants have worked too hard to not be allowed to sell their animals. Baker agreed with that point.
Baker said 4-H is the reason she pushed for the fair to take place. She, and the university by extension, already made commitments to 4-H members that they would be able to bring their animals to sale.
The university’s policy on holding fairs during the COVID-19 pandemic is to support local decisions no matter what they may be, Baker said.
The sale on Saturday, Aug. 1, presents the biggest risk, Baker said. People will be packed tight into a barn to browse and purchase animals. Baker and other fair workers will facilitate sales by phone if needed, Baker said, if buyers don’t want to risk exposure. Also, because nearly all the buyers at the fair are local residents, Baker said community spread from a COVID-19 hot spot in another part of the state is unlikely.
“We feel we can pull this off safely,” Baker said.
Backing Baker’s claims, Eastern Idaho Fair Board Member Justin Oleson attended the meeting and supported holding the Custer County Fair.
“Obviously, I believe there’s a virus,” Oleson said, but he also believes state government officials aren’t being fair and honest in how they react to the virus. State health officials report the number of confirmed cases of the virus, but they don’t detail the severity of the cases, he said.
Viruses have always been a problem, Oleson said, and at some point during the pandemic society has to return to normal. This was Oleson’s stance when he and other state board members voted to proceed with the Eastern Idaho State Fair last month. Historically held in Blackfoot, fair board members made their decision despite Mayor Marc Carroll’s protests. Some Blackfoot city officials have indicated they may not let the fair take place.
Baker said she doesn’t foresee any debate on whether Custer County can hold a fair. It’s small as far as fairs go, Baker said, and because people rarely travel to attend it, there is minimal risk of the coronavirus spiking from the event.