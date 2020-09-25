After a steady drop for about a week and a half in the number of active cases of the coronavirus in Custer County, at the end of the day Friday, the county had five active cases, according to the Eastern Idaho Public Health District.
The health district counts 59 total cases in Custer County, but the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Friday reported Custer's count at 64. One death has occurred -- a woman in her 90s died Sept. 21.
Lemhi County has 13 active cases from its total of 88 cases, the health district reported. The state counts 85 confirmed cases in Lemhi County.
Butte County's tally increased to five active cases on Friday, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health, with 31 total cases. The state health department lists Butte's total count at 27. Different methods of counting result in the number differences between the state and health districts.
Custer reported its first case on March 25; the second on March 30; numbers three, four and five on June 24, 25 and 27; one more on July 11; another on July 25, two on Aug. 5, one on Aug. 11, three on Aug. 18, one on Aug. 26, 10 on Aug. 27, two on Aug. 28, one on Aug. 31, one on Sept. 1, five on Sept. 2, one on Sept. 3, one on Sept. 4, one on Sept. 10, nine on Sept. 11, one on Sept. 17, two on Sept. 21 and three on Sept. 24. Not all the cases are accounted for on the health district website.
Idaho’s death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 458 and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare counts 39,757 cases as confirmed or probable. Idaho recorded death No. 100 on July 9. The first death was reported March 22, after the first two cases of the virus in the state were confirmed on March 13. Death No. 200 came on Aug. 3. No. 250 was reported on Aug. 13. No. 300 was hit on Aug. 21 and No. 400 was exceeded on Sept. 9.
Of the statewide total, 21,291 patients have recovered and 1,795 were ever hospitalized, including 451 patients who were in intensive care units. Health care workers account for 2,688 of the confirmed cases. Three cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children have been confirmed. Across the state, 298,652 tests have been administered.
Ada County continues to have the highest death and case counts — 147, with 12,693 cases. Canyon County has 101 deaths and 8,087 cases. Bonneville County jumped into the third spot with 2,638 cases and 16 deaths. Kootenai County’s tally is 2,634 cases and 34 deaths. Twin Falls County reports 2,196 cases and 37 deaths.
Bannock County has 972 cases and 4 deaths. Bingham County has 881 cases and 10 deaths. Payette has 864 cases and 7 deaths. Jerome County has 753 cases and 7 deaths. Cassia County stands at 705 confirmed cases and 5 deaths. Minidoka County increased to 675 cases and 8 deaths. Madison County keeps increasing, now with 654 cases and 1 death. In Blaine County, 648 people have been confirmed with the virus and 6 people have died.
Jefferson County is at 549 cases and 2 deaths. Nez Perce County stands at 435 cases and 24 deaths. Latah's count increased to 409 cases. Washington County reports 356 cases and 6 deaths. Elmore County has 338 cases and 3 deaths. Owyhee County is at 326 cases and 5 deaths. Bonner County jumped by 50 cases in three days to 320 cases. In Gem County, the total is 307 cases and 2 deaths. Gooding County reports 280 cases and 1 death. Power County's tally is 227 cases and 1 death. Shoshone stands at 215 cases and 18 deaths.
The tally in Idaho County is 198 cases. Fremont increased to 188 cases and 3 deaths. Teton County has 162 cases. Benewah is at 141 cases and 3 deaths. Franklin County jumped above 100 cases with 109. Caribou County has 105 cases.
Coming in with fewer than 100 confirmed cases are Valley at 91 cases and 1 death and Lincoln with 88 cases. Lemhi County has 85 cases, according to the state. Boise is at 67 cases and 1 death. Custer County reports 64 cases and 1 death. Boundary County stands at 57 cases and 1 death. In Clearwater County, the tally is 44 cases. Bear Lake County reports 42 cases and 1 death. Clark County has 32 cases.
Adams County has 28 cases and 2 deaths. Butte and Camas are both listed by the state with 27 cases. Oneida County has 24 cases. Lewis County now stands at 15 cases.
Idaho health officials count only residents of a county who test positive, not visitors to any county or the state. People who get tested in one county and live in another county show up on the tally of their home county.
Many businesses throughout the state including Best Western hotels, Verizon, Walmart, Kohl's, Costco, Home Depot, Target, Lowe's, CVS, Apple, Best Buy, Dollar General, Starbucks, Kroger, Macy's and Dollar Tree stores, and The Challis Messenger and its sister Adams Publishing Group newspapers, require masks be worn inside their buildings regardless of the county's risk level.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. Emails may be sent to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov. The state health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010. A separate hotline for people feeling stressed by COVID-19 has also been set up. People can call or text 986-867-1073 or toll-free 866-947-5186 to get assistance finding help for their particular issues.
The health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people who don't live in the same home. It suggests not attending large gatherings. People are reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds.